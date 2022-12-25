Woman dead, 3 injured in UK pub shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was fatally shot at a pub near Liverpool on Christmas Eve.

Merseyside Police officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village at about 23:50 GMT on Saturday, reports the BBC.

Three men and the female victim were taken to hospital suffering gunshot wounds – the woman later died.

Det Supt Dave McCaughrean said the shooting happened at a “busy venue full of young people”.

He added: “We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting.”

The force said a “number of others” were also injured in the shooting, which was described as despicable by the chief constable.

The shooting was described as “heartbreaking” by the area’s MP, Dame Angela Eagle.

She tweeted: “My thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and those who are injured. Anyone with any information please tell the police.”

Det Supt McCaughrean appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day,” he added.

“We have a number of officers at Wallasey Village who are carrying out extensive inquiries to understand exactly what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family.”

Police added the woman’s next of kin had been informed and her family were being supported by specially trained officers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...