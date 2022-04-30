News

Woman delivered of baby boy by LASAMBUS officials

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

A stranded pregnant woman, who fell into labour on a popular Lagos road has been delivered of a baby boy by a team officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS). The woman; 27-yearold Shukarat Isa, who resides at 30 Akin Akinsheyinwa Street, Awoyaya, Ajah, Lagos and the baby, a male weighing 3.3kg, have since been taken to Ikate health center for further care and management. Giving an account of the incident, Isa explained that she was in transit from Awoyaya in Ibeju-lekki local government area to Orile on a public bus, when she went into labour.

She said: “I was on a bus to Orile from Awoyaya, and I fell into labour. Then a man sitting beside me called the emergency number and requested for help. The vehicle had a stop at the Law School Bus Stop for some passengers to disembark and this was, where the LASAMBUS officials caught up with the vehicle and assisted with the delivery which was already in process.

“The team also assisted in cleaning me and my baby up before transporting us to Ikate health centre in Elegushi. The nurses stayed with us and assisted with my admission before leaving. I have since been discharged and my baby and I are doing well. I would like to appreciate the medical team for their response and care, it means a lot to me and my family.” The LASAMBUS team that was involved in the life saving emergency service include; Oyekanmi Inumidun Ayomibo, an Assistant Chief Community Health Technician; Uthman Nofisat Afolashade, Higher Community Health Technician and Yusuf Olanrewaju Rahmon, the Ambulance pilot.

Speaking after receiving a report of the successful medical emergency response by the LASAMBUS team, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi explained that the incident occurred yesterday. According to him, “LASAMBUS received a distressed call about a pregnant woman in labour at 8.02am and promptly dispatched its closest response team to the venue of the incident. The team arrived the scene at 8:16 am and quickly set parameters for the emergency response, and helped the woman to deliver both the baby and the placenta.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CRYPTO TRADERS ARE NOT FRAUDSTERS- PASSY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Offor Paschal Chineme popularly known as Passy who was born on the 28 July 2000 and also the CEO of Passyxchange. An e-commerce company that deals with buying crypto currency and giftcards in an interview stated his displeasure to the fact that most people think crypto traders are fraudsters “I have never cheated anyone home […]
News

PACAC: There’re plans to ‘demolish’ anti-graft war

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says draft bill threat to EFCC’s existence The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to “demolish” the on-going fight against corruption. According to Sagay, the alleged plot is to be executed through the instrumentality of a bill he said that had been drafted, […]
News

12 killed, houses burnt in another herders’ attack in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

At least 12 people have again been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Ibe, Tse Katsa, Tse Melayongu and Mbaakpam in Mbapa and at Tse Agungu Unger in Mbabuande wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.   Sources from the area told Sunday Telegraph that nine persons were killed in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica