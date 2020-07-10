Woman delivers baby boy after severing husband’s genitals

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis in Taraba State, was on Wednesday delivered of a baby boy.

Halima, of Tella village in Gassol Local, said she cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, because he was unfaithful.

A source at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, told our correspondent that Halima was brought to the facility by the police about 8:30p.m. on Wednesday and was delivered of a baby boy about 11:27p.m.

The source added that Halima and the baby were in good health.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with Halima on her hospital bed yesterday morning were futile as the policemen guiding her turned down the request.

Meanwhile, a source at the Federal Medical Centre, Gombe, Halima’s husband, Umar, had been referred to a hospital in India.

The source added that members of his family had been making frantic efforts to raise money for the trip to India.

