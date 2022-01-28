Woman demands divorce, says husband lasts only one minute in bed

A32-year-old housewife, Zainab Shehu, Thursday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage over the alleged inability of her husband, Faisal Yahaya, to satisfy her sexually, saying that her husband is a one-minute man in bed.

Shehu, who resides in the Rigasa area of Kaduna, said: “My husband is a one-minute man in bed.

“I have advised him to seek medical help. He agreed and took some herbs but later stopped taking it.

“I don’t want to sin against God that is why I want a divorce so that I can remarry a healthier man.”

On his part, Yahaya, 60, is denied the claims, saying he was fit and healthy.

The judge, Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureta ordered the couple to go to the hospital for a check-up for Yahaya to know the cause of his predicament.

He adjourned until Feb. 3 for the hospital test results to be reported.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...