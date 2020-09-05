Arts & Entertainments

Woman dies during baptism after being grabbed by ‘mermaids’

A 26-year-old woman identified as Rutendo Nhemachena, has reportedly died while undergoing baptism at Manyame river in Zimbabwe. Nhemachena is believed to have been possessed by a mermaid spirit before becoming violent and jumping into the river where the leading prophet, Isaac Manyemba was cleansing men and women with his aide only identified as Mai Manyika or Madzimai Jennifer. Local news agency, HMetro shared on Facebook that the people who were with her believed that she had been grabbed by a mermaid and didn’t try to rescue her.

Manyemba, The leading prophet at the baptism, confirmed the tragic event by saying Nhemachena overpowered him and seemed like she was possessed by a mermaid spirit. The Prophet said; “The two convinced me and I led them to the river where we attended to a number of men and women when Nhemachena suddenly came into the river possessed. She pushed all of us and we failed to handle her before she immersed me and disappeared into the water. We were comforted by one woman who claimed that her child was once taken by a mermaid when he was seven years old and returned from water at the age of 14.” Nhemachena family spokesperson, Patience Gwebede however denied suggestions that the deceased was abducted by a mermaid.

She said the deceased was going to be buried in Chihota after a post mortem. He said: “We are expecting the law to take its course as well as get an explanation from the traditional healer or Madzibaba and Madzimai who were conducting the cleansing ceremony.”

