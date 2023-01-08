Metro & Crime

Woman dies, husband, son injured in ‘Okada’ accident in Ogun

A woman has died, while her husband and son suffered varying degrees of injuries on Sunday in an accident along the Abeokuta – Ibadan road in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

New Telegraph learnt that the man, his wife and son were going to church on a motorcycle when the accident occurred.

The accident occurred at Obantoko, the Abeokuta end of the road.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, the husband who was riding the motorcycle swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction.

Akinbiyi said the deceased fell as the motorcycle swerved and hit her head on the hard road.

He said, soon as the other motorcyclist saw the damage done, he sped away from the scene.

Akinbiyi added that the accident happened opposite the Mobil Petrol station, Obantoko outbound Abeokuta-Ibadan road.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

