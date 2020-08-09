News

Woman docked for selling son to travel abroad

Muhammad Kabir Kano Sharia Police popularly known as Hisbah in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State are currently synergizing with other security agencies in the state to unravel the reason behind the resolve of a middle aged woman popularly known as Hauwa for selling her biological children.

 

Checks revealed that the woman, who is of Islamic muslim and residing in Fagge quarters, was alleged to have embarked on the ungodly act of selling her biological children to men of Igbo extraction in Sabon Gari, Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state for adoption.

 

According to our findings, Hauwa allegedly sold her first son, some years back to an Igbo couple and the couple who had been in dire need of a child had since allegedly adopted the child and gave him a Christian name.

 

The middle aged woman is currently cooling her feet at the Fagge branch of the State Hisbah as investigations into her alleged crime has intensified in order to unravel why she is in the habit of selling her children.

 

However, when Sunday Telegraph contacted her, Hauwa described the allegations as a blatant lie cooked up by her detractors in order to smear her image.

Although she admitted to an arrangement between her and a woman she called her mistress, who promised to sponsor her to Sudan Republic and who had expended money on her, wanted her to get involved in the dastardly act of selling her biological children in order to raise money for the purported journey which she refused to accede to.

 

Besides, Hauwa said that her refusal to sell her child that made the said mistress to connive with her female friend to concoct the fake news that a woman was planning to sell her child and even went ahead to bring Hisbah Officials into the matter.

 

She said the mistress and her friend were the ones who made the news to spread like a bush fire in harmattan

