Woman enters world record after giving birth to 9 children at once

A 25-year-old woman from Mali, Halima Cisse, has made the world record as she welcomes nine children, nonuplets, in a single birth on Wednesday. The woman who once caught the attention of the press earlier in March after an ultrasound scan detected seven babies in her womb, followed by a need for special care that made authorities fly her to Morocco, where she gave birth to nine. Cisse gave birth to four boys and five girls, nonuplets, through a caesarian session handled by professional doctors. “The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s Health Minister, Fanta Siby, confirmed her safe delivery in a statement issued on Thursday.
Related Articles
At 6, they said I’m pregnant, little girl shares sad story
The sad story of a little girl who was tagged “pregnant” by community members has gone viral on social media. According to her mother, who debunked the speculation, her six-year-old daughter, has a disease which made her stomach to swell, but community members keep saying she’s pregnant. In a viral video shared on viral Facebook […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BBNaija 2020: Condoms have reduced – Nengi tells Ozo
Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has noted that condoms in the house are reducing. Nengi made the observation while having a breakfast with her supposed boyfriend, Ozo. She told Ozo, “Condoms have reduced.” “How many have you used,” she said jokingly. In response, Ozo said “I wish I had used them.” The first […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: ‘Made In Lagos’ won’t drop on Oct 15, says Wizkid
Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has hinted that his album, ‘Made In Lagos’ which was set for an October 15, 2020 release has now been postponed. This hint came via his Twitter account after a fan asked him, “#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?” He then replied, “Not yet !! Mad times!!” The ‘Mad times’ Wizkid […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)