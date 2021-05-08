Woman enters world record after giving birth to 9 children at once

A 25-year-old woman from Mali, Halima Cisse, has made the world record as she welcomes nine children, nonuplets, in a single birth on Wednesday. The woman who once caught the attention of the press earlier in March after an ultrasound scan detected seven babies in her womb, followed by a need for special care that made authorities fly her to Morocco, where she gave birth to nine. Cisse gave birth to four boys and five girls, nonuplets, through a caesarian session handled by professional doctors. “The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s Health Minister, Fanta Siby, confirmed her safe delivery in a statement issued on Thursday.

