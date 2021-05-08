Arts & Entertainments

Woman enters world record after giving birth to 9 children at once

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A 25-year-old woman from Mali, Halima Cisse, has made the world record as she welcomes nine children, nonuplets, in a single birth on Wednesday. The woman who once caught the attention of the press earlier in March after an ultrasound scan detected seven babies in her womb, followed by a need for special care that made authorities fly her to Morocco, where she gave birth to nine. Cisse gave birth to four boys and five girls, nonuplets, through a caesarian session handled by professional doctors. “The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s Health Minister, Fanta Siby, confirmed her safe delivery in a statement issued on Thursday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

At 6, they said I’m pregnant, little girl shares sad story

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The sad story of a little girl who was tagged “pregnant” by community members has gone viral on social media. According to her mother, who debunked the speculation, her six-year-old daughter, has a disease which made her stomach to swell, but community members keep saying she’s pregnant. In a viral video shared on viral Facebook […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Condoms have reduced – Nengi tells Ozo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has noted that condoms in the house are reducing. Nengi made the observation while having a breakfast with her supposed boyfriend, Ozo. She told Ozo, “Condoms have reduced.” “How many have you used,” she said jokingly. In response, Ozo said “I wish I had used them.” The first […]
Arts & Entertainments

#EndSARS: ‘Made In Lagos’ won’t drop on Oct 15, says Wizkid

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has hinted that his album, ‘Made In Lagos’ which was set for an October 15, 2020 release has now been postponed. This hint came via his Twitter account after a fan asked him, “#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?” He then replied, “Not yet !! Mad times!!” The ‘Mad times’ Wizkid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica