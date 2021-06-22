Woman found dead in hotel room in Kwara

An unidentified woman has been found dead in a hotel room in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The deceased was said to have lodged at Premium Diamond Hotel in the Adewole area of Ilorin, with a man who registered with a fake name, address and telephone number.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the incident happened on May 27, 2021 but was reported to the police 24 hours later.

He said the hotel manager, Olalekan Anafi, reported that one Adeboye James of 12, Okelewo Street, Ede in Osun State, had on May 27 lodged in the hotel with the deceased.

According to the manager, James left the hotel the following day without the knowledge of any of the hotel’s staff.

“In the morning of the following day when nothing was heard from the room occupied by the said lodger, a spare key was used to open the room and we were confronted by the dead body of the lady,” Okasanmi quoted the hotel manager to have said.

The police spokesman said investigation into the incident was already at an advanced stage as ordered by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, to arrest the lodger whose name and address as reflected in the hotel’s logbook were fake.

