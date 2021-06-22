Metro & Crime

Woman found dead in hotel room in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

An unidentified woman has been found dead in a hotel room in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The deceased was said to have lodged at Premium Diamond Hotel in the Adewole area of Ilorin, with a man who registered with a fake name, address and telephone number.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the incident happened on May 27, 2021 but was reported to the police 24 hours later.

He said the hotel manager, Olalekan Anafi, reported that one Adeboye James of 12, Okelewo Street, Ede in Osun State, had on May 27 lodged in the hotel with the deceased.

According to the manager, James left the hotel the following day without the knowledge of any of the hotel’s staff.

“In the morning of the following day when nothing was heard from the room occupied by the said lodger, a spare key was used to open the room and we were confronted by the dead body of the lady,” Okasanmi quoted the hotel manager to have said.

The police spokesman said investigation into the incident was already at an advanced stage as ordered by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, to arrest the lodger whose name and address as reflected in the hotel’s logbook were fake.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara Central Senator traces insecurity to unemployment

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, representing Kwara Central in the 9th National Assembly, has adduced the worsening security situation in the country to idleness caused by unemployment, noting that there is a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment. Youth unemployment, he lamented, has become so worrisome, cognisant that the youth believe things are really getting worse with […]
Metro & Crime

Serial killer’s escape: Oyo Assembly, NUJ task CP on prompt re-arrest of Sodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Pressures have continued to mount on Mr Joe Enwonwu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to effect the re-arrest of Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer that escaped from the police custody, as the State House of Assembly and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have asked that the mystery be unraveled urgently. […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-convict jailed one year for stealing block moulding machine

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Saheed Isola, to one year imprisonment for stealing block moulding machine. The police prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 14, 2020 about 5am at Lameco area of Osogbo. Abiodun said the convict unlawfully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica