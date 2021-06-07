Metro & Crime

Woman hacks neighbour’s two-year-old baby to death

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

A mother of four in Ebonyi State, Nnenna Sunday, has reportedly killed her neighbour’s two years and seven months’ old baby with a machete.

 

Sunday was said to have brought out a machete to fight the child’s mother, Favour Akata, who is her neighbour, when the child was killed.

 

The incident occurred at Number 1, Unity FM Road, Abakaliki. Akata said there was no issue between her and the suspect.

 

The victim’s mother said that on Friday morning while she was washing clothes in front of her house, she reminded Sunday’s child that it was their turn to sweep the compound but the girl left without saying anything.

 

She said: “When I was done with the washing and stood up to spread the clothes, I saw the woman with a machete standing very close to my door steps. She said if I say I’m a woman I should come and continue washing the clothes.

 

My son was just at the door steps, I then rushed to go and carry my baby, but she got him before me. That was how she used the machete on my baby’s head, and she cut it almost into two parts.

 

“Sometimes, the woman behaves like an insane person. Our landlord had given her family a quit notice but her husband refused to leave.

 

There was a time she wounded the husband with a machete and we told him to take her to the village and remove the knife from their house, but he wouldn’t listen. “She has four children, but she didn’t start by killing them, it’s me who has only two that she came and killed one.”

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the woman had been arrested and would be arraigned for murder. She said: “We are a law enforcement agency; it is not in our hands to determine whether she is mentally sick or not

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

