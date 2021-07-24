Metro & Crime

Woman holding dog leaps to death off luxury NYC building

A 60-year-old woman jumped from the roof of her luxury Midtown building while holding her tiny lap dog Friday afternoon, leaving both dead, according to cops and law-enforcement sources.

The unidentified Manhattan woman had just finished her last meal on top of the 46-story apartment complex where she lived — The Victory at 561 10th Ave. near 41st Street in Hell’s Kitchen — when she leaped with her little pooch, a rescue dog, just before 1 p.m., police and sources said.

The woman left behind a handwritten note talking about stress — then just walked to the edge and jumped, sources said. Bottles of medication were found in her apartment, sources said.

“Looks like depression,” a source said.

Local resident Dimitri Wallace told The Post he was sitting on the roof of the building across the street from The Victory moments before the woman jumped when a paper airplane note floated by and landed next to him, reports The New York Post.

“You are blessed” was written on one of its wings, while “Stay strong. You’ll get through this!” was on the other, he said.

“It landed on my roof up here, like directly above. I was like ‘Oh s–t, is somebody OK?’” Wallace said.

“Yo, that’s crazy that somebody like threw this note and then this literally happened like right after,” he said of the suicide. “I just saw it, and I was like ‘Oh, that’s weird.’

“I threw it off the roof,” he said of the paper airplane. “I wanted to just send it to whoever … just passing along a positive message.”

Both the woman and her pooch were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Nearby workers were shaken by the incident — and questioned why the woman would take her dog with her.

“Bro, she threw herself out with a dog! With a dog!” exclaimed Mike Olive, 37, a construction worker from across the street.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody finds themselves in that situation. It’s unfortunate. Hopefully, God has her in his hands,” he said.

Hesham Almakaleh, a 20-year-old security guard at a charter school across the street, added, “How could you just grab your dog?”

He said it was a good thing that school wasn’t in session so that students didn’t have to see the bloody scene.

