Woman in the News: Oniga, screen goddess, goes home this week

For the Nigerian entertainment industry, especially for actors and actresses in the Nollywood , this week is a sombre one. It is not going to be a week to cherish. Rather, it is a week where they will mourn, engage in processions and finally send one of their stars to her final journey to the world beyond. This week in the Nigeria’s entertainment world belongs to Rachel Oniga, a screen goddess and one of the most versatile actresses in the industry.

Oniga, who died last month will be buried this week Friday according to her son , Mr Tunji Oniga has said. According to the son, the wake keep would hold August 26 at her residence in Magodo, Lagos State, while she would laid to rest on August 27 at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.

He said the death of his mum was shocking to many, because she cared about people’s wellbeing. “My mother’s death is shocking to me. In fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone rings and she is not there to take the call, the reality will be dawn on me.

“She was a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others,” he said. Oniga died after battling with heart related ailment on July 30, aged 64. She was born on May 23, 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She started her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant company before her first movie titled: “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie was, “Owo Blow” Over the years, Oniga featured in notable Nigerian films such as “Sango”, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

As one of the best cross actresses, tributes have poured in for Oniga from both the English and the Yourba versions of Nollywood. She was prominent in both sectors of the industry. Veteran Nollywood Actors, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as ‘Oga Bello” and Jide Kosoko were among those who mourned the late screen goddess. Salami described Oniga as a loyal, hardworking and humble colleague, who was after everyone’s peaceful co-existence. He said that the Nollywood industry would miss her mastery of her profession and the unique way of interpreting her roles. “Oniga’s death is really sad and a painful one.

May her soul rest in peace and may God forgive her shortcomings. “She was a loyal, humble and hardworking colleague, also a parent to the core. She did a lot over her children and I pray that God guide and protect them all. “She is someone who looks out for others and ensures peaceful co-existence among artists.” Kosoko, in his tribute described late Oniga as a nice colleague whom he considered to be a friend and a sister.

“Late Oniga was a nice colleague and the memory of the time spent together will never be forgotten. “She was a friend and a sister. In fact, she was one of those ladies in the profession that interprets her roles properly. She is one of those committed to moving the industry forward. May her soul rest in peace,” he said. Veteran actress, Joke Silver, took to her instagram page to mourn Oniga with a display of her picture, as she wrote: “Incredibly committed colleague. “You have to come correct when playing opposite Rachel Oniga, not much talk but all work. “64 is a bit early. You have completely blindsided me, Rest in peace”.

