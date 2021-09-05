Woman in the News:… Sola Sobowale: Taking acting to new heights

Body & Soul

She has graced the Nigerian movie industry like the proverbial colossus. But last week, her acting prowess went a notch higher with the release of the epic Politico- socio movie, King of boys: Return of the King by Neflix.

 

Sobowale, who played the lead role in the film, as Madam Eniola Salami, garnered more popularity across the country and even the world with her mastery of her role in the 2nd part of the film produced by Kemi Adetiba.

 

She has received accolades from movie watchers for a starring role in the film. Of course, Sobowale is not new to the Nigerian movie scene, as the 57-year-old thespian has traversed the English and Yoruba versions of Nollywood with ease. According to the American movie company,

 

“When a powerful businesswoman’s political ambitions are threatened by her underworld connections, the ensuing power struggle could cost her everything”.

 

That was why Sobowale, who was born in Ondo State delivered an eye catching performance for her audience. Sobowale is also a screen writer, actress, director and producer. Born to Joseph Olagookun and Esther Olagookun On December 26, 1963, Sobowale had her big break in Nollywood in 2001, in the premiere of Nigeria’s popular television drama series Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter.

 

She had previously had roles in The Village Headmaster, Mirror in the Sun, and in the Yoruba film, Asewo To Re Mecca. Sola Sobowale joined acting through numerous roles in movies produced by Awada Kerikeri Group under the leadership of Adebayo Salami.

 

Over the years, she had scripted, co-scripted, directed and produced several Nigerian films, including Ohun Oko Somida, a 2010 Nigerian film that stars Adebayo Salami, while she featured in Dangerous Twins, a 2004 drama film produced by Tade Ogidan, written and Family on Fire produced and directed by Tade Ogidan.

 

Married with four children Sobowale is a brand ambassador for Mouka mattress company’s Wellbeing range. Sobowale received the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in 2018 Nigerian film: King of Boys.

 

She has also partaken in several movies across the length and breadth of the Nigerian film industry.

