Woman Jilted Sets Self Ablaze In Jigawa

A woman identified as Maryam Aminu who is in her mid thirty’s has reportedly set herself ablaze after being jilted by her boyfriend in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen on Thursday in Dutse.

Adamu said the incident occurred at around  2:00 a.m. on Thursday in the Gindin Dinya Local Government Area of Dutse.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the 35-year-old lady used petrol to set herself ablaze, adding that some people in the neighbourhood extinguished the fire and rescued the lady.

He further explains, “Although the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, it was alleged to be connected to a relationship with her 40-year-old boyfriend, identified as Ibrahim Haruna.

“The lady suffered second-degree burns, she is currently receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Dutse,” he added.

According to Muhammad Yusif who is an eyewitness said that the lady was raging when she heard that her so-called boyfriend went to see another woman and set her aflame.

“She is a jealous commercial sex worker living in the neighbourhood.

“The lady suspected that her boyfriend went to see another woman and attempted to commit suicide.”

