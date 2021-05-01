Woman makes party drink inside toilet and people are horrified

In a world where bizarre videos are a dime a dozen, a footage that has gone viral on social media shows a woman making a drink and ice cream inside her toilet bowl and serving it to guests at a party. The bizarre footage has garnered more than 6.6 million views on Twitter since it was shared on Thursday. It was followed by reactions ranging from horrified and appalled to disbelieving. In the viral video, the woman fills her toilet bowl with candy and ice cream before opening the flush compartment and dumping a bunch of drinks including Fanta, Sprite and a whole bottle of fruit punch inside it. She then pulls the flush so all the components of her party drink are mixed together inside the toilet bowl, creating a sugary and colourful concoction that she proceeds to serve to her guests. The clip has crossed 6.6 million views on Twitter, where people were quick to register their disgust. “This is gross on too many levels,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is fundamentally nasty,” another remarked. The video was first shared on a Facebook page called ‘The Anna Show’, which has clarified that it was scripted for “entertainment purposes only”.
