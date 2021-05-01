Arts & Entertainments

Woman makes party drink inside toilet and people are horrified

Posted on

In a world where bizarre videos are a dime a dozen, a footage that has gone viral on social media shows a woman making a drink and ice cream inside her toilet bowl and serving it to guests at a party. The bizarre footage has garnered more than 6.6 million views on Twitter since it was shared on Thursday. It was followed by reactions ranging from horrified and appalled to disbelieving. In the viral video, the woman fills her toilet bowl with candy and ice cream before opening the flush compartment and dumping a bunch of drinks including Fanta, Sprite and a whole bottle of fruit punch inside it. She then pulls the flush so all the components of her party drink are mixed together inside the toilet bowl, creating a sugary and colourful concoction that she proceeds to serve to her guests. The clip has crossed 6.6 million views on Twitter, where people were quick to register their disgust. “This is gross on too many levels,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is fundamentally nasty,” another remarked. The video was first shared on a Facebook page called ‘The Anna Show’, which has clarified that it was scripted for “entertainment purposes only”.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

2020, most challenging year for gospel musicians

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Udom Udeme is a gifted multi-talented artiste. She is arguably one the acts that are set to redefine gospel music genre. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the versatile artiste shares her experience, how it all started. She also talks about career as a voice-over artiste and singer, her latest single, ‘None Like You’, why […]
Arts & Entertainments

Veteran filmmaker, Ladi Ladebo, passes on at 78

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Veteran filmmaker and media personality, Ladi Ladebo is dead. He passed on on Friday, April 16 in London United Kingdom, at age 78, his family announced in a statement. The statement, signed by Precious Ladebo Osagie for the family, reads: “With gratitude to God for a life well lived, we announce the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Arnold AJ Nobe set to launch free art and design training webinar.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arnold John Nobe is set to launch “A GRAPHICS ART & DESIGN WORKSHOP”. He said the project which was scheduled to kick off in October 2020 was shelved due to the resurgence of covid 19 cases in San Francisco, California which lead to a fresh imposition of lockdown conditions. Arnold John Nobe better known as […]

