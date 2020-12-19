Woman ‘marries briefcase she dated for 5 years’

A woman who says she is romantically attracted to objects has opened up about marrying a briefcase and says her new “husband” is the love of her life.

Rain Gordon said she has always felt captivated by objects, and this eventually grew into a romantic and sexual attraction. She got married to the briefcase, who she named Gideon, in a ceremony in June this year, officiated by a pal.

The 24-year-old said in a new video that surfaced on Thursday that although she has had relationships with men in the past, she was always more attracted to objects than to people, and she was always happier in her relationships with objects.

The young woman first met her “future husband” back in August 2015 after purchasing him at a hardware store as a prop for a photoshoot. She said that as time went on she felt herself falling in love with the briefcase. Nursery school teacher Rain said her relationship with the briefcase became official a few months later in November 2015 and they finally tied the knot in June this year. Rain, from Moscow, Russia said: “My fascination with objects began at the age of eight. From my childhood I believed that a soul is embedded in objects, as well as everything around us. I believe in animism, which means that there is life in everything.” Speaking about the briefcase, she said: “I had no idea that we would end up together. I admired how he looked, but I didn’t think anything more. But then I started liking Gideon for more than that.

I slowly realised I was starting to fall in love. I’d want to look at him for hours and feel his presence. After another few months in November the relationship began. We shared our first hug and kiss, and we spent more time together in the evenings and nights. We could have philosophical conversations for three or four hours.

