Woman murders two children over second wife

A 26-year-old housewife, Hauwa’u Habibu, has reportedly murdered her two children because of a quarrel with her husband.

The incident occurred at Diso Quarters in the Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State. The victims are identified as sixyear- old Irfan Ibrahim and his sister, Zuhura Ibrahim, aged three years.

 

Hauwa also reportedly injured her 10-year-old niece, Aisha Sadiq. One of the victims’ uncles, Sadiq Haruna Aminu, said Hauwa’u, became jealous when his brother married another wife, which, according to him, led the suspect to kill her children on Saturday.

 

He said: “Hauwa’u stabbed the children several times. This was confirmed by Zainab, the eldest of the children, who is 10 years old.” The Diso Ward Head, Malam Ahmad Bello, confirmed the incident to journalists in Kano. Bello said the incident occurred when Hauwa’u’s husband went to his new wife’s home on Saturday.

 

He said Hauwa’u ought to have taken the matter to court instead of taking the laws into her hand by killing the innocent children. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said Hauwa’u had been arrested.

 

Haruna said a team of detectives immediately rushed to the scene and took the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where a doctor confirmed the two children dead. The PPRO said Aisha Sadiq was transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, treated and discharged.

