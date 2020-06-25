Woman: SARS killed my brother

A middle-aged woman, Mrs. Beauty Shokare, yesterday lamented the unlawful killing of her elder brother, Mr. Efe Radio by men of the Delta State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying his brother was killed by the operatives of SARS and not police.

This was as she is calling the security men to release the corpse of her late brother and his Toyota Picnic bus.

The deceased, Mr. Efe Radio, who was a commercial driver, plying Ughelli and Bayelsa, was said to have been killed along seven other Bayelsa State Special Anti-Robbery Squad officers at Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State axis of the East/West Road.

The woman, however, noted that she had also called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Delta State Police Commissioner to release the corpse of his elder brother and the Toyota Picnic bus with plate number MUS 761 AT,

Narrating her ordeal, while addressing newsmen, she recalled that about two Saturdays ago, she got a call that her elder brother, Efe, had been killed by men of the Delta State Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

She added that a few days later, rumour filtered into the area that those that were killed alongside my brother were officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad from Bayelsa State, who were on official assignment and on their way to Warri when they were ambushed and killed in cold blood.

The deceased, late Efe Radio, according to her had four children and a commercial driver of a Toyota Picnic at Otovwodo Motor Park, Ughelli and was on charter, conveying the men of the SARS from Bayelsa to Warri when he was killed alongside seven others.

Speaking further, she said: “My elder brother was not a police officer, but a commercial driver from the popular Otovwodo Motor Park, where he was driving a Toyota Picnic bus with plate number MUS 761 AT, belonging to one Mr. Monday Umurhohwo.

“I am appealing to the Inspector General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police as well as the state and Federal Government to ensure that justice prevailed, while we demand immediate release of my brother’s corpse and the commercial bus.”

The owner of the Toyota Picnic bus, Mr. Monday Umurhohwo, who also spoke to newsmen on the incident, noted that on the fateful day he went to the Ughelli ‘A’ Divisional Police Station to lay a complaint that the driver of his picnic bus was also killed and till now nothing had been said about it.

