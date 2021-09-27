Woman seeks justice for late step son

Oviekeme,, the step mother of late Goodluck Oviekeme, who died while in police custody in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has asked the Police to, as a matter of urgency, bring the killers of her step son to book and prosecute them.

Recall that Operation Puff Adder under the Bayelsa State Police Command had arrested late Good luck Oviekeme, 27 alongside eight others for allegedly masterminding the attack on a Policeman and theft of his service rifle, but died after a strange ailment at the police clinic while he was being treated.

Narrating to New Telegraph at the weekend how Ovie was arrested, the step mother said, “Around 2am of that day, as we were grinding garri, we heard noise and some boys ran with boxers and swam across the river to meet us. We asked them what the problem was and they said that police have arrested Goodluck.

“In the morning we cooked food and went to give to him. Another day we went and gave him food. Just yesterday (Friday 24th September) we went again and police people drove the girls away, saying that our brother was not there.

“I went by myself and police told me that he was at FMC. I went to FMC at the emergency ward and they said the police didn’t bring anybody there.

They said I should go back and ask the police. I went back to police station and they were just playing with me. I went to police clinic and he was not there and I came back to tell my husband, his father. “As we were looking for the boy, we were told that the boy’s corpse was dropped at the floor of the mortuary.”

Meanwhile it was gathered that there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased on Saturday, September 25, from the FMC mortuary.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat who spoke to some journalists, he said “At about midnight on Saturday, there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased, but it was foiled by vigilant security men.

It was gathered that the strangemenarrivedthehospital morgue in a Prado Jeep with registration number PF 8025 C at about 12 am and were accosted by men of the Operation Puff Adder, Operatives of the anti-cultism squad and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.

According to a senior policesource, aboutfouryouths unidentified wereseeninthe vehicle led by one ACP Emmanuel Asufi Idowu and a member of the State House Assembly(nameswithheld

Like this: Like Loading...