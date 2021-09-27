Metro & Crime

Woman seeks justice for late step son

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

Oviekeme,, the step mother of late Goodluck Oviekeme, who died while in police custody in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has asked the Police to, as a matter of urgency, bring the killers of her step son to book and prosecute them.

 

Recall that Operation Puff Adder under the Bayelsa State Police Command had arrested late Good luck Oviekeme, 27 alongside eight others for allegedly masterminding the attack on a Policeman and theft of his service rifle, but died after a strange ailment at the police clinic while he was being treated.

 

Narrating to New Telegraph at the weekend how Ovie was arrested, the step mother said, “Around 2am of that day, as we were grinding garri, we heard noise and some boys ran with boxers  and swam across the river to meet us. We asked them what the problem was and they said that police have arrested Goodluck.

 

“In the morning we cooked food and went to give to him. Another day we went and gave him food. Just yesterday (Friday 24th September) we went again and police people drove the girls away, saying that our brother was not there.

 

“I went by myself and police told me that he was at FMC. I went to FMC at the emergency ward and they said the police didn’t bring anybody there.

 

They said I should go back and ask the police. I went back to police station and they were just playing with me. I went to police clinic and he was not there and I came back to tell my husband, his father. “As we were looking for the boy, we were told that the boy’s corpse was dropped at the floor of the mortuary.”

 

Meanwhile it was gathered that there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased on Saturday, September 25, from the FMC mortuary.

 

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat who spoke to some journalists, he said “At about midnight on Saturday, there was an attempt to steal the corpse of the deceased, but it was foiled by vigilant security men.

 

It was gathered that the strangemenarrivedthehospital morgue in a Prado Jeep with registration number PF 8025 C at about 12 am and were accosted by men of the Operation Puff Adder, Operatives of the anti-cultism squad and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.

 

According to a senior policesource, aboutfouryouths unidentified wereseeninthe vehicle led by one ACP Emmanuel Asufi Idowu and a member of the State House Assembly(nameswithheld

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Stray bullet hits teenage girl in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

There was panic at Ejeba community in Warri, Delta State as a stray bullet fired by detectives hit a 15-year-old girl. Community youths immediately hijacked the incident and seized the police van conveying the detectives. The bullet was targeted at a suspected ‘Yahoo boy,’ who evaded arrest during a routine check at a flashpoint in […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill former ATBU Director of Works

Posted on Author Reporter

  Unknown gunmen have killed one Engineer Hassan Sabo Jama’are, a former Director of Works at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi. His murder came barely 24 hours after two people were also killed in the same manner in Gudun Hausawa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis. Confirming the incident, the Bauchi State Police Public […]
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 16-year-old daughter in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man, Peter Idam, at Ezi-Idume, Amangbala, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter. Idam, a furniture maker and father of four, was allegedly caught by his neighbour in his shop on Eke Market Road opposite Enugu North Motor Park having carnal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica