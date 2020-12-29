Metro & Crime

Woman sends abducted girls to husband in Italy for prostitution

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old suspected human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent, for alleged abduction and trafficking of two underage girls.

 

The woman was arrested on Tuesday, December 22. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect, whose husband is based in Italy, recruited underage girls for prostitution through Libya to Scene of an accident her husband in Italy.

 

Olubasa IG, Adamu Innocent The PPRO said the suspect was arrested following a report by two women, Oluwaseun Aduratola and Sakirat Fasasi, both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

 

The complainants reported at Owode Egba Police Station that the suspect abducted their daughters – Blessing Aduratola (15) and Hasisat Fasasi (16).

 

They explained that the suspect, described as a notorious human trafficker, was about taking the two girls to Libya where they would be forced into prostitution. “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Owode Egba Division, Mathew Ediae, quickly swung into action with his detectives and through intelligence-driven investigation, they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

 

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed been a human trafficker and that she has been into the business for a long time. “She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy en route Libya where they will be used for prostitution.

 

“She confessed that the two girls she recently abducted had been taken to Kaduna State from where they would be transported to Libya,” the PPRO said.

 

Oyeyemi disclosed that the two victims had been rescued from Kaduna by the police. According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

