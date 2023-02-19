Metro & Crime

Woman sets self, apartment ablaze over inability to repay N70,000 loan

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A middle aged woman, simply identified as Mama Dada, on Saturday at Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, set herself on fire in her rented apartment.

New Telegraph learnt that the deceased killed herself over an alleged inability to repay a N70, 000 loan she obtained from a microfinance bank.

The woman was burnt beyond recognition as the entire building was also razed.

An eyewitness, who is a neighbour of the deceased, Rasheed Aina, disclosed that the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from one of the microfinance banks.

“I was told that the loan was to the tune of N70, 000,” Aina said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano APC suspend Buhari’s former Media Adviser, Sharada

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Adviser on Broadcast Media and now House Committee Chairman on Intelligence, Shaaban Sharada has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano for one year for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities. Sharada has been battling Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje for the control of party affairs at his […]
Metro & Crime

Cavista Nigeria CEO, Niyi Olajide, delivers Ekiti Gov’s Inaugural Lecture tomorrow, Oct 14

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Cavista, global partner of Axxess and a technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers, has announced that Niyi John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess, will be the keynote Speaker at the inaugural lecture to welcome the new administration in Ekiti State. According to a release by the company, […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected kidnappers kill one, abduct another resident in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Suspected gunmen, Wednesday, invaded Maitama, a highbrow district of Abuja, killing one person, and abducting another. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the incident occurred at Gana Street. Confirming the attack in a statement, spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “On October 12, 2022, two residents, one male […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica