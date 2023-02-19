Woman sets self, apartment ablaze over inability to repay N70,000 loan

A middle aged woman, simply identified as Mama Dada, on Saturday at Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, set herself on fire in her rented apartment.

New Telegraph learnt that the deceased killed herself over an alleged inability to repay a N70, 000 loan she obtained from a microfinance bank.

The woman was burnt beyond recognition as the entire building was also razed.

An eyewitness, who is a neighbour of the deceased, Rasheed Aina, disclosed that the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from one of the microfinance banks.

“I was told that the loan was to the tune of N70, 000,” Aina said.

