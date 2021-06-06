Woman slaughters neighbour’s 2-year-old baby in Ebonyi

A mother of four in Ebonyi State, Nnenna Sunday has slaughtered her neighbour’s 2 years and 7 months old baby in the state.

Nnenna was said to have picked up a machete to fight the child’s mother, Favor Akata who is her neighbour when the child was killed.

The incident happened at No. 1 Unity FM Road, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Favor said there was no issue between her and the suspect.

She explained that on Friday morning while she was washing clothes in front of her house, she reminded the woman’s child that it was their turn to sweep the compound but the girl left without saying anything.

“When I was done with the washing and stood up to spread them, I saw the woman with machete standing very close to my door step. She said if I say I’m a woman I should come and continue washing the clothes. My son was just at the door step, I then rushed to go and carry my baby, but she got him before me. That was how she used the machete on my baby’s head, and she cut it almost into two places.

“The woman sometimes behaves insane, our landlord had given them quit notice but the husband refused to leave. There was a time she wounded the husband with machete and we told him to take her to the village and remove the knife from their house, but he wouldn’t listen.

“She has four children, but she didn’t start by killing them, it’s me that has only two that she came and killed one,” she lamented.

Police confirmed the incident. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said the woman has been arrested and would be charged to court for murder.

