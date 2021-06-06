Metro & Crime

Woman slaughters neighbour’s 2-year-old baby in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

A mother of four in Ebonyi State, Nnenna Sunday has slaughtered her neighbour’s 2 years and 7 months old baby in the state.

Nnenna was said to have picked up a machete to fight the child’s mother, Favor Akata who is her neighbour when the child was killed.

The incident happened at No. 1 Unity FM Road, Abakaliki, the state capital.

Favor said there was no issue between her and the suspect.

She explained that on Friday morning while she was washing clothes in front of her house, she reminded the woman’s child that it was their turn to sweep the compound but the girl left without saying anything.

“When I was done with the washing and stood up to spread them, I saw the woman with machete standing very close to my door step. She said if I say I’m a woman I should come and continue washing the clothes. My son was just at the door step, I then rushed to go and carry my baby, but she got him before me. That was how she used the machete on my baby’s head, and she cut it almost into two places.

“The woman sometimes behaves insane, our landlord had given them quit notice but the husband refused to leave. There was a time she wounded the husband with machete and we told him to take her to the village and remove the knife from their house, but he wouldn’t listen.

“She has four children, but she didn’t start by killing them, it’s me that has only two that she came and killed one,” she lamented.

Police confirmed the incident. The command’s spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, said the woman has been arrested and would be charged to court for murder.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police commence investigation into abduction of Ekiti farmer 

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti Police Command has said it has launched a strategic manhunt  to unravel the abduction of a farmer who was kidnapped in the state on Saturday. Some unidentified gunmen reportedly kidnapped the farmer, Isaac Agbanigo in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state. Agabnigo was said to have been  abducted in the […]
Metro & Crime

I wanted my baby to die, says mother, 22, who sold baby for N10, 000        

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A pastor has handed a 22-year-old lady who sold her one-day old baby to him for N10, 000 to the members of Amotekun Security Corps. Pastor Olawale popularly called ‘Eri Aditu’, explained that the lady’s brother came to call him that he should come with him to their house as there is a new born […]
Metro & Crime

200kg drugs seized at Lagos, Abuja, Kano airports

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law E n f o r c e m e n t Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 200 kilograms of hard drugs at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.   The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica