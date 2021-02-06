Woman stabbed to death by her jealous ex-boyfriend after he saw her on a Tinder date with another man

A woman was stabbed to death by her jealous ex-boyfriend after he saw her on a Tinder date with another man, a court heard Cruise line worker, Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was killed in a ‘frenzied’ attack after being followed home by ex-lover Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, prosecutors said. A jury was told he had been caught on CCTV “hiding in the shadows” outside a pub where she had gone with a man she met on the dating app.

He then allegedly followed the couple as they went back to her house before following her inside and stabbing her 23 times with a kitchen knife while her date waited outside. According to news report, Prosecutor Kerry Maylin told Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire, England on Thursday that Ourzat, 30, was “a jealous ex-boyfriend in a fit of rage who conducted a frenzied attack on her, quite simply because she had gone out with a male, not Mr. Ourzat, on the night of the killing.”

