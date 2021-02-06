Arts & Entertainments

Woman stabbed to death by her jealous ex-boyfriend after he saw her on a Tinder date with another man

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A woman was stabbed to death by her jealous ex-boyfriend after he saw her on a Tinder date with another man, a court heard Cruise line worker, Cristina Ortiz-Lozano was killed in a ‘frenzied’ attack after being followed home by ex-lover Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, prosecutors said. A jury was told he had been caught on CCTV “hiding in the shadows” outside a pub where she had gone with a man she met on the dating app.

He then allegedly followed the couple as they went back to her house before following her inside and stabbing her 23 times with a kitchen knife while her date waited outside. According to news report, Prosecutor Kerry Maylin told Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire, England on Thursday that Ourzat, 30, was “a jealous ex-boyfriend in a fit of rage who conducted a frenzied attack on her, quite simply because she had gone out with a male, not Mr. Ourzat, on the night of the killing.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

The Voice Star, Efezino to release Nigerian flavoured cover of Jerusalema

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Reality TV star, Efezino has stated her intention to release a cover version of the smashing South African hit song, Jerusalema originally written and performed by multiple award winning music stars Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. The music artiste made this known at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos State recently. The ‘Amere’ crooner noted […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gilbert Bassey, releases short film

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fast-rising filmmaker and Multi- Choice Talent Factory alumni, Gilbert Bassey has just released his film titled, ‘Ananze and the Zipman’.   The twenty-three-minute flick was recently premiered at a private screening event held at Victoria Island with guests like Nonso Bassey, Tomiwa Tegbe, Tolu Ajayi, Chimezie Imo, and Mike-Steve Adeleye (Africa Magic head of production) […]
Arts & Entertainments

Post-COVID-19: NANTAP signs MoU with 5th Pentagon Studio

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) is set to float a digital streaming platform. This is in responding to the need to innovate, in the midst of the challenges that the pandemic has posed to theatre and theatre workers across the world, especially as it relates to ensuring a borderless promotion of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica