Woman, two children abducted in Kwara

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have allegedly abducted a woman and her two children in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident reportedly happened around 7 pm on Friday near a petrol station at Oko junction area in the ancient town.

The kidnapped woman, said to be the wife of the owner of the filing station, has a shop around the area, it was learnt.

The suspected gunmen were said to have invaded the area and fired gunshots sporadically into the air.

It was also gathered that stray bullets from the gunshots hit two commercial motorcycle riders in the process.

The wounded Okada riders said to have been rushed to an unknown hospital in the town, are said to be recuperating.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not known if the alleged abductors of the woman and her two children had contacted the family for ransom payment.

The state police command is yet to confirm the incident. Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told journalists that: “I am not aware of the incident, but I will get back to you as soon as I am officially briefed of the development.”

