Woman who inked tattoo of Tinubu’s face sent packing by husband

A young woman has gotten kicked out of her husband’s house after getting a tattoo of the face of an ex-governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It would be recalled that during the massive tattoo giveaway done by Bobrisky to fans who tattooed his name or face on their bodies, the woman in question went forth to draw the most powerful Lagos politician on her back with hopes of getting a reward.

Well, she actually got a reward of getting chased out by her husband even though it was not the type of reward she expected. In a video making the rounds on social media, she could be heard narrating to someone how the tattoo is the reason she is hiding her head under a shelter other than her husband’s roof.

House agent welds door, locks single mother, sick child in over unpaid rents

A woman was on Wednesday evening locked inside her two-roomed rented apartment with a sick 20-month-old baby over alleged rent arrears in Njoro subcounty of Nakuru, Kenya. The woman, identified as Rhoda Makoha had her other four children housed by neighbours because they were locked outside their house as they played. Despite her plea to […]
BBnaija 2020: I wonder if I’ll ever become Head of House – Laycon cries to Biggie

  Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Laycon, has told Biggie that he is seriously pained and feels like crying for having failed to win the Head of House challenge for once. Laycon said it is a shame that he will again be standing this Sunday as one of the housemates up for possible eviction. Erica […]
BBNaija was not created for poor people alone, Terry Waya tells those abusing Kiddwaya 

…as 311 fans raise over N12.5m for disqualified housemate, Erica Terry Waya, father of Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya, has told those against his son winning the N85 million grand prize that the reality TV show belongs to the poor and the rich. The billionaire businessman informed his son’s critics that it is […]

