Woman with world’s longest nails has them cut after nearly 3 decades

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The woman with the world’s longest nails has finally had them cut after nearly three decades. Ayanna Williams of Houston, USA, broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest fingernails in 2017. At the time, her fingernails measured nearly 19 feet long, reports CNN, and it took Ms Williams more than two bottles of nail polish and over two hours to complete a manicure.

Ms Williams got her nails cut this weekend. Before an electric rotary tool to cut the record holder’s long nails, they were measured one last time. It turned out that the Houston resident had managed to break her own record by letting her nails grow after her initial confirmation four years ago. At the time of being cut, they measured a whopping 24 feet and 0.7 inches.

According to Guinness World Records, this is the first time that a record-holder has cut their nails since the early ‘90s. For Ayanna Williams, it was an emotional goodbye. “I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now,” she said. “I’m so, so ready for a new life. I’m known I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go.” Ms Williams spent 28 years growing her nails. However, the eye-catching nails came at a price – she faced difficulties in carrying out day-to-day tasks. Activities like washing the dishes or changing bed sheets became tougher as her nails grew longer.

Our Reporters

