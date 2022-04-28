Sports

Women AFCON, CHAN draw hold in Morocco tomorrow

Nigeria is among the very few countries with all-encompassing interests as the draw ceremonies for this year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations and the qualification series for next year’s African Nations ChampionshipholdinMoroccotomorrow.

The Mohamed VI Complex in the North African kingdom has been scheduled to host the glamour event, which will bundle the 12 teams qualified for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations into three groups of four teams each, and also divide the teams entered for the 7th African Nations Championship into pools for the qualification series. Nigeria won the Women AFCON titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The 2020 competition was obliterated by the covid19 pandemic. Equatorial Guinea won the competition in 2008 and 2012, but have lost their venom and dazzle in the past few years and failed to reach this year’s finals. In the African Nations Championship, Nigeria are looking for a first triumph, after finishing as runners-up in Morocco four years ago and picking the bronze medals in South Africa in 2014. Next year’s finals will be staged in Algeria.

 

