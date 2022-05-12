Women AFCON in Morocco will be tough but Falcons are ready – Onome Ebi

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, has stated that the forthcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco will be a tough one for the team, but was of the opinion that the team will have what it takes to emerge champion at the end of the three-week competition. The unattached defender said despite the Falcons’ pedigree on the continent, they have never had it smooth at any Nations Cup. “The forthcoming Women Nations Cup in Morocco will be tough but let me state clearly that despite our successes on the continent, there has never been an easy Nations Cup,” she said. “We work really hard and struggle to get the results because Nigeria is a big name in African football.

Every country aspires to beat us. They play their best game against us and it is obvious in those few defeats we have recorded, the teams jubilated as if they won the gold medal or a World Cup trophy. “Because we are the current champion, it will still be tough but we are working hard and will be fully ready. My teammates and I are determined to go out there to win again. I am aware that the technical crew and even the federation are playing their part to put us in perfect shape for the competition.

