Sports

Women AFCON in Morocco will be tough but Falcons are ready – Onome Ebi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi, has stated that the forthcoming Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco will be a tough one for the team, but was of the opinion that the team will have what it takes to emerge champion at the end of the three-week competition. The unattached defender said despite the Falcons’ pedigree on the continent, they have never had it smooth at any Nations Cup. “The forthcoming Women Nations Cup in Morocco will be tough but let me state clearly that despite our successes on the continent, there has never been an easy Nations Cup,” she said. “We work really hard and struggle to get the results because Nigeria is a big name in African football.

Every country aspires to beat us. They play their best game against us and it is obvious in those few defeats we have recorded, the teams jubilated as if they won the gold medal or a World Cup trophy. “Because we are the current champion, it will still be tough but we are working hard and will be fully ready. My teammates and I are determined to go out there to win again. I am aware that the technical crew and even the federation are playing their part to put us in perfect shape for the competition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Giroud’s winner strengthens Chelsea’s Champions League bid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea put themselves in the driving seat to secure a Champions League spot with an unspectacular victory over relegated Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right, reports the BBC. The Chelsea pair […]
Sports

Registration for Virtual Access Bank Lagos City Marathon race begins

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Thousands of runners who cannot participate in the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because it’s an elite only race have started registering for the 10km virtual race, thanks to the initiative of the Project Consultant of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Bukola Olopade.   Now in its sixth edition, the Access Bank Lagos […]
Sports

Chukwueze wins Man-of-the-match in Villarreal’s win

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Super Eagles sensation, Samuel Chukuweze, was named man-of-the-match following Villarreal’s hard-fought 1-0 home win against Real Mallorca at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday. Chukwueze, who featured for 90 minutes in the game provided the assist for Carlos Bacca’s goal in the 15th minute. The Nigerian raced down the wing, getting away from a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica