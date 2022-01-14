Women Affairs deserve special attention – Tyoden

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, has emphasised on the need for special attention to be given to the Women Affairs Ministry. Tyoden disclosed this when he paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, in Abuja yesterday. The deputy governor said: “The ministry is a critical ministry that deserves special attention, when you handle a woman well, you have a good world; but in our own country, we mishandle gender issues.” Tallen stressed the importance of men collaborating with women to achieve the United Nations gender-mainstreaming through the ‘HEforSHE’ campaign.

