Women AfroBasket: D’Tigress zoom into semifinals

The Defending champions of the AfroBasket women, D’Tigress of Nigeria, are two matches away from winning this year’s championship currently taking place in Cameroon. D’Tigress will on Friday (today) take on Senegal, who defeated Mozambique in the other quarterfinal match. To get to the semifinal, Nigeria defeated Cote D’Ivoire 72-56 points in their quarterfinal game played on Thursday as they continue to keep their title quest intact. The Nigerian ladies who are taking the game one at a time, won the first two quarters 24-8, 19-13 going into the first half break with a 22 points lead. Nigeria won the third quarter 16-14 but Ivory Coast outshoots Nigeria in the 4th quarter 21-14 to reduce the deficit to 16 points. Nigeria D’Tigress had won the last two editions of the championship and will be hoping to make it the third time consecutively. The two finalists at the ongoing competition in Cameroon will represent Africa at the Women Basketball World Cup next year.

