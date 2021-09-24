Sports

Women AfroBasket: D’Tigress zoom into semifinals

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Defending champions of the AfroBasket women, D’Tigress of Nigeria, are two matches away from winning this year’s championship currently taking place in Cameroon. D’Tigress will on Friday (today) take on Senegal, who defeated Mozambique in the other quarterfinal match. To get to the semifinal, Nigeria defeated Cote D’Ivoire 72-56 points in their quarterfinal game played on Thursday as they continue to keep their title quest intact. The Nigerian ladies who are taking the game one at a time, won the first two quarters 24-8, 19-13 going into the first half break with a 22 points lead. Nigeria won the third quarter 16-14 but Ivory Coast outshoots Nigeria in the 4th quarter 21-14 to reduce the deficit to 16 points. Nigeria D’Tigress had won the last two editions of the championship and will be hoping to make it the third time consecutively. The two finalists at the ongoing competition in Cameroon will represent Africa at the Women Basketball World Cup next year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Gattuso slams Osimhen, teammates for defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso, has hit out at Victor Osimhen and his team-mates, following a 1-0 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night. Gattuso claimed his spirit has been broken by his side’s unseriousness in front of goal. The Partenopei who hammered Atalanta 4-1 on Saturday, looked a completely […]
Sports

Coaches praise Wike preseason tournament

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya PORT HARCOURT

Coaches of some of the clubs participating at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament in Port Harcourt have heaped praises on the organisers of the championships, as they described it as a good way to prepare their teams for the coming league campaign.   MFM of Lagos coach, Tony Bolus, said the tournament afforded him […]
Sports

Ex-WAFU president Ogufere gets chieftaincy title

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Nigerian president of the then 16-nation West African Football Union, WAFU, Chief Jonathan Boytie Ogufere will on Saturday 19th June be installed as Okpako-Amua of Okirighwre Community in Amukpe District of Sapele Local Government of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State. The Okpe Kingdom is being ruled by His Royal Majesty, General Mujakperuo (rtd), a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica