Business

Women Agro processors decry invasion of rural farms by foreigners

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Nigerian women in the agro processing business have cried out over the continued invasion of rural farms across the country by foreigners, for the purpose of mopping up farm produce without paying for them at commensurate value.

The women, under the umbrella of Women Agro Processors, Agric Gen and Exporters Initiative (WAPA-GEIN), said the trend was a major contributing factor to hike in food prices, which the country has been grappling with.

The President of WAPA-GEIN, Esther Adebayo said the National Assembly should go beyond just raising motions on the floors of both chambers, but should enact laws to restrict foreigners to open markets.

Adebayo, who noted that the government may not achieve its objectives in diversifying the country’s economy to agriculture, without a strong legislative framework to properly regulate the sector’s activities.

She equally pointed out that allowing unregulated massive export of Nigeria’s agro produce was disadvantageous to the economy.

According to her, relevant government agencies should ensure that appropriate policies and other measures were put in place to make the foreigners establish factories in Nigeria.

She added that establishing factories for agro processing in Nigeria, will not only stop unprofitable movement of Nigeria’s raw materials, but create employment for Nigerians.

 

