Women are bullied in the workplace due to lack of effective legislation – Yusuf

Women around the world are disproportionately impacted by genderbased violence including sexual harassment and assault at work. Millions of female workers are forced to work in an intimidating, hostile or humiliating environment, and experience various unwelcome forms of sexual conduct.

Sexual favours

Women are asked for sexual favours, exposed to inappropriate jokes, insinuations, and comments, and unwanted physical contact that can amount to assault. It is against this background that Shafa’u Ladan Yusuf, one of the exceptional women that are breaking the glass ceiling in the legal field laments on how women are bullied in the workplace. In addition to Yusuf’s work adjudicating on matters at the Bauchi State High Court, she also has interests in how women and children issues are addressed in the state and the country at large. Yusuf, the Chief Magistrate and a Principal District Court Judge, speaks about the initiatives she has handled to care for women and children, the challenges women in the legal field face and sundry issues. On her impact in ensuring that the street is free of school-age girls hawking on the street during school hours, Yusuf said: “The Network Against Girl’s Street Hawking (NAGSH) was a Non-government Organisation (NGO) of the then wife of the governor of Bauchi State, Hajia Amina and it was supported by UNICEF and other development partners in ensuring that school age girls were actually going to school as against going to hawk stuff on the streets, thus making them vulnerable to child predators such as rapists and ritualists. “The impact made by our network was felt all across the states and a lot of well-meaning Nigerians and donors supported us by making available to the network the much needed resources that were used in alleviating the hardships felt by the parents of the girls which necessitated their leaving schools and opting to roam the streets hawking wares.”

Yusuf

Career success

On how she attained her career success in spite of the African belief that a woman’s education ends in the kitchen, she said: “The success or height I have attained in my chosen career is attributable to the kind of father I had and also my husband. My husband believes so much in the education of women that he has been pushing me to start my Ph.D. He believes that education never ceases while one is still alive. He doesn’t agree with the notion that my education ends in the kitchen; he wants to see me attain more success and I also believe in education. I am zealous when it comes to reading and learning new things. I’m happiest in fact when faced by a challenge, especially one to do with new and interesting things. I can read about Africa, like the saying goes and the internet is my number one best friend forever.” On the role of women in ensuring peace and security in our society especially now that Nigeria is faced with the issue of insecurity, Yusuf noted that: “The role of women in peace and security has always and would always be immense. Women have never been known to initiate conflicts but women always end up being the major victims of such conflicts. The UNSCR 1325 was unanimously adopted by the United Nation Security Council in the year 2000. The UNSCR 1325 affirms that peace and security are more sustainable when women are equal partners in the prevention of conflicts. That women be made partners in investigations, prosecution, adjudication and rehabilitation of victims of conflicts and that is exactly what we have been trying to see encapsulated into our security architecture of Nigeria more especially now that we are facing myriads of securitychallenges.” As a member of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence and a legal practitioner, she advised for adequate use of extant laws to see that justice is served. “It is not the issue of what the best punishment for rapists is or would be but adequately making use of the extant laws to see that justice is served. We have a lot of legislation such a s the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Acts/Laws which if implemented properly would bring an end to these SGBV issues. However, these laws are not adequately implemented. There is the need to mass educate the implementers of the laws such as the arresting, investigating and prosecuting officers on the proper ways to go about their jobs. “The State Action Committee and Sexual Gender Based Violence is a baby of Bauchi State First lady which was hailed by the state government and accordingly promoted to a standing committee under the office of the SSG with membership from all critical stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice. The committee is saddled with the responsibility of aiding the achievement of justice in cases of State Gender Based Violence through advocacy, sensitization and rehabilitation of victims where such arises.”

Rapists

In ensuring that rapists are prosecuted Yusuf suggested that: “It is not a matter of handling cases of rape with kids gloves, I believe it is more of being faced with new and evolving threats never seen before. We did not have as much cases of rape especially ones associated with ritualism before now. You know justice is not a one-way traffic, my office is doing the best it could within available resources to see that everyone gets the deserved justice.” On the challenges women in the legal field face and the role of the government in ensuring that this challenge is properly handled Yusuf said: “Challenges being faced by women in the legal profession are like those in every other profession. Women are bullied in the workplace and in politics due to lack of effective legislation explicitly and unequivocally protecting them. The constitution which is the ‘grundnorm’ (basic norm) does not recognise that women are at a disadvantaged position. Even gender friendly laws like the VAPP Act need to be reviewed and tinkered to adequately cater to the challenges faced by women in their chosen careers. SGV at the workplace and political SGV be given their positions and addressed properly in the VAPP Act.”

Growing up

About her growing up and educational background, Yusuf said growing up was fun “Growing up for me was happy, fun with a lot of memories. I have so many happy memories of my childhood that I pray, one day I get to share them in a book. “I started my education with Qur’anic school when I was very little, the then Shekal Primary School in 1978; in 1983 I went to Federal Government Girls’ College Bauchi. In 1991 I was admitted to read Civil Law at the University of Jos but I was unable to make it that year until the 1993/94 session, I was already married with a handful seven-month-old son (Zahraddeen). I graduated with an LLB in 2000 and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus in 2001. In 2002, I graduated from law school with a Bachelor of Law (BL). In 2003 I was employed by the Bauchi State Government as a state counsel with the Ministry of Justice and in 2008 I was elevated to the lower bench as a Senior Magistrate. In 2009, I went to the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), University of Lagos Campus at Akoka for a Master’s Degree (LL.M) on Legislative Drafting.”

Challenges

About her career she said: “As a Chief Magistrate and a Principal District Court Judge, I preside over both criminal and civil cases under the inherent powers of the court and upon such jurisdiction given to my court by the Laws of Bauchi State. “The challenges I faced were managing a home with kids and school whilst my husband was always away on military postings within or outside the country. I started school with one son and had two other sons while I was there. From the two I had while in school, I lost one in my fourth year and had the other some weeks before my final exams.

The Dean of Law then, Dr. Jamila M. Nasir (God bless her soul) used to help me strap him to her back while I wrote my exams. I also went to the Law School with a baby that was barely six months old and on exclusive breast feeding. I used to leave him with a nanny outside the lecture theatre so that I could hear him anytime he cried and I would sneak out and feed him.”

