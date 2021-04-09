Women are global brands – Mabel Oboh

Mrs Mabel Oboh was the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Edo2020 governorship election. In this interview with Francis Ogbuagu, she says women should brace-up and take charge politically and not wait for their husbands to provide everything, as this is inimical to their progress

Evaluating the role of women in nation building, do you think they have fared well?

Nigerian women naturally have come a long way, from the precolonial days to now. They have not only been involved in nation building, but also as custodians of our legacies as a nation with rich cultural heritage. Nigerian women have done well as professionals, businesswomen and home managers.

Politically, Nigerian women cannot be said to have fared well in contemporary Nigeria, notwithstanding the fact that women are known to give huge support to political parties, yet they are not well represented in appointments and policy making. I am of the opinion that Nigerian women have allowed men to hijack the top most offices politically.

It will not be wrong to say that women themselves will be held responsible for the self- exclusion in the processes and structures of the governance of our nation today. If we take a look back in history, Queen Amina was queen in a maledominated society. The ancient Benin kingdom saw Queen Emotan display bravery in politics. While, Madam Tinubu, a seasoned politician ruled Lagos from 1830-1887. Much after, in 1901, a woman by the name Mrs Abasa formed the Lagos Women league. A pressure group, used to enhance the sanitary conditions and the education of women.

Similarly, Mrs Ransome Kuti founded the Abeokuta Women’s Union in 1946. This union was used for raising the standard of womanhood by eradicating illiteracy among women. We must also recognize a host of other women in this era who has also succeeded in shattering the glass ceiling politically, such as Obiageli Ezekwesili, former Education Minister and Head of African Educational Project of the World Bank.

Furthermore, If you take a close look at other parts of Africa for example, we’ve have women like Ellen Johonson-Sirleaf of Liberia, Joyce Banda of Malawi as head of their nations. Interestingly, Rwanda have over 63 percent women as members of parliament – the highest proportion in the world.

The western world is a perfect example of how women have been actively involved in nation building. To name a few, in the UK, we’ve had women like Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, In Germany, Angela Merkel and recently, Kamala Harris emerged as vice President of the United States of America. Although Nigerian women are not doing well in active politics, the few that have excelled are not promoted well enough, in order to encourage other women to come out.

What do you think Nigerian women should do to take their place of pride in the Nigerian political space?

Before you talk about what Nigerian women should do to be politically relevant, we must first of all address some of the problems facing Nigerian women in today’s society. Gender inequality continues to be a subject matter in our society. Traditionally, the Nigerian society believes that the role of a woman is more in the home, where she is expected to act as a wife, mother and home keeper.

This is supposed to be her major achievements. This implies that she is to be cared for by her husband, whom she should be solely dependent on. Of course, with such ideology a good number of Nigerian women are suffering low selfesteem. Again, most societies do not actually see women as equal to thier male counterparts. I believe that this notion has contributed to the self defeatist nature of most women, which has reflected in their lack of interest in wanting to be part of governance. This is also discouraging to the ambitious, politically oriented women. Another major set back for Nigerian women is that politics in Nigeria is highly “monitized”.

The average woman does not have the earning capacity compared to their male counterparts, let alone the financial muscle to sponsor a political ambition, mostly in a corrupt society like Nigeria. I must say, that I personally faced this challenge, as the ADC candidate for Edo 2020 gubernatorial election.

But, with great determination, hard work, and with the help of family and friends I was able to navigate around the problem, which was not supposed to be so. My experience as a female candidate was an extremely difficult one, financially.

The fact that my political party at the time had a very open attitude towards the role of women in politics. Our National Chairman, Ralphs Okey Nwosu believes that, the best person should do the job, that encouraged me. Another major factor was the fact that Edo people received me well. My first hand experience confirmed further that before a woman’s performance can be noticed, she will have to work more than twice harder than her male counterparts. In reality, there is no quick fix here. Women have the need to be re -educated and encouraged. Women need to start believing in themselves, Be ready to work very hard, most, importantly, prove themselves to be worthy and capable. However, the encouragement needs to start early in their lives and that is where our parenting style needs to change also.

We all know that since independence, not only has a Nigerian woman not occupied the highest office of the land, likewise as Senate president or elected governor of a state. In my candid opinion, to challenge the status quo and for Nigerian women to be recognised and for them to be able to participate in the highest command of decision and policymaking in this country, they must first of all support one another and come together as one.

Unity is key. Most importantly in order to mount the saddle of political leadership, women must be ready to mobilize themselves, share knowledge, expertise, technological capabilities, financial resources in order to support the next level of women that will carry the struggle. We also need the support of the media. It will help a great deal, If the broad spectrum of the media can promote the achievements of women. By doing these, our dream for a female president, governor will be quickly attained.

How do you react to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s election as the DG of the WTO?

Who says a woman can not be president in Nigeria! The likes of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala affirm such possibility. Okonjo-Iweala is an excellent example of extremely hard work and dedication. A woman that doesn’t takes no for an answer. As an ex-Finance Minister in Nigeria, she had also conquered so many grounds internationally even as Vice President of the World Bank. The fact that she is now appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), a position that has never been held by an African nor by a woman makes her thick and confirms that Nigerian women are very capable of being part of the ruling class. Nigeria and Africa as a whole are celebrating her. She makes me proud as a Nigerian woman. What I most love about Okonjo-Iweala is the fact that she is full of humility. She also recognizes that as much as being the first African and woman to attain her new position is not enough. The need to deliver is topmost on her agenda. Her achievement is a good message for all Nigerian women.

