Women are key players in good governance –Aisha

Bauchi State First Lady (Dr.) Aisha Bala Mohammed has described Women as panacea towards ensuring good governance; hence the need for agenda setting for women at the state and local government levels, and to champion the course of women in leadership. She made the statement at a 2 day-trainingworkshop on role of women in promoting good governance for wives of commissioners and local government chairmen, Organised in collaboration with an NGO (Synistania Nig Limited) held at Banquet Hall Government House Bauchi. Aisha Bala stressed that, wives of commissioners and chairmen has crucial role to play in enlightening people at the grass root to embrace such policies and programmes.

However, she called on women attention to the presentation and apply the skills acquired for government to succeed in touching the lives of people positively. “I enjoy you to live peacefully with one another despite the differences, this would help government to attain its set target as no meaningful development would be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos,” she said. The Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Abdurrazak Nuhu Zaki applauded the effort of the wife of the governor with steadfast to bring this programmes.

“You have reduced a lot of pressure for women awareness on issues of governance, I called on the participants to emulate the wife of the governor to build our state and help our children most especially women to be self reliant.”

Chairperson of Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) Hassana Arkila in her good will message says the programme is timely because looking at our children they need to be reshuffle through good governance, and our children need to be teach properly and we don’t want them to be use in thuggery, “especially in the issue of rape that is ravaging our society nowadays, the vulnerable ones are the most victims of such ungodly act perpetrated by our own people among the society, so the parent has huge responsibility to change the face of our community through good leadership”.

One of the paper presented by Dr. Musa Adamu Wunti Bauchi State University Gadau, postulates that “it is a practice that always enable responsible and responsive governments and to make right decision with the most effective outcomes”. “The role of women is instrumental in making sure that decisions are based on community values, follows the rule of law and helps in improving performance and service delivery for a peaceful society.”

