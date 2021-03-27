rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Women are more intelligent than men –Amaechi

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that women have proven to be more intelligent than men. According to a statement by the Special Assistant to Amaechi on Media, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, the Minister expressed this position at the second edition of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN), where he was the guest speaker in Abuja. He said that women were capable of holding positions of authority in the society other than the mere 35 per cent affirmative action policy.

The National Gender Policy (NGP) has formulated a 35 per cent Affirmative Action (AA) in Nigeria since 2006. The policy demands that women should constitute 35 per cent of those involved in all governance processes. Amaechi urged women to start applying for positions based on merit and performance, and not because of gender.

He said that women should see inclusiveness in governance as a right, stating that women in all spheres of life should be carried along. “I do not support male domination, neither do I support female domination. I believe that all of you seated here are qualified to rule this nation, I don’t believe that a particular seat should be set aside for a woman, reason is that, women are by far more intelligent than men. “The Deputy Secretary- General of the United Nations, Amina Muhammed was selected not because she was a woman but because she performed excellently well in her previous position.

“When ‘I am invited to a function and women are gathered dancing, I just wonder why women should be dancing at a function; women should be taking more serious ly than dancing at a function. “When you get to the table, assert your authority as somebody who is brilliant, who is intelligent to get what others are getting.

“Don’t tell me you are on the table and should be given a position because you are a woman, don’t ask that any seat should be set aside for you, ask for your right, it is your right. Women in politics stay for meetings till 2am. So if your husband allow you to join politics, he should be ready to support you,” he said. Amaechi said that women should come together to support and elevate each other, not bringing themselves down because they are the reason some men do not give women appointments. He said that all the women he ever gave appointments deserved it on merit not because they were women. “Any woman I have ever given appointment merited it, but you are also a problem unto yourselves. If appointment is given to a woman, a fellow woman will start saying the man is dating the woman and that she did not get the appointment because she merited it, which is one of the reasons I stopped.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NLNG donates medical equipment to Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG) has donated medical equipment to the Lagos State Government as part of its contributions to the 30 million dollars Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, said in a statement that the donation was received […]
News

Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, minister condemn police brutality

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) came under attack over the weekend on social media following a viral video where some operatives allegedly shot dead a young man in front of a hotel in the Ughelli area of Delta State.   The video, which went viral on Saturday showed how there was […]
News

Insecurity: Inter-faith group queries rationale for keeping Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The National Coalition of Interfaith Group of Nigeria (NCIGN), has expressed serious concern over the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Service Chiefs, in the face of the worsening security situation in the country. According to the Inter-faith group, the spate of insecurity across the country, has made the need […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica