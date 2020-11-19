Women as backbone of Nigeria’s commodity value chain

To give womenfolk substantial role to play in economic activities, Commodities and Export Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment launched an initiative aimed at empowering women, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Rebuilding Nigeria’s economy after the Covid-19 requires active participation of men and women. However, women are craving for more active and participatory roles in rebuilding a fractured economy. The government isn’t oblivious of women’s role in resetting a challenged economy for sustainable growth. In the field of agriculture for instance, women, according to record, account for about 75 per cent of the farming population where they work either as farm managers, or suppliers of labour.

Same goes for other human endeavors. Women are encouragingly blazing the trail. To heal a wounded economy, the government rekindled faith in the potency of affirmative action, an action that carves special consideration for women as empowerment vessels.

The Federal Government accords special place to women folks in designing policies for economy rebound post Covid-19. Gender equity adopted by the government in fixing the economy implies that in every policy action initiated, women are given a very substantial portion in implementation.

It reaffirms the belief that women’s participation in economic development initiatives will improve their relative economic position. It will also increase overall economic efficiency and improve development potential of the country.

Women empowerment in commodity export

For long, women play a fringe role leaving men to maximally appropriate benefits and opportunities in export of commodities. The tide is changing in favour of women. A department in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (Commodities and Export department) has initiated a policy to bridge the gap.

The launch of gender initiative by the commodity and export department of the ministry last week was part of deliberate action policy aimed at bringing more women to export business. Minister of State in the ministry, Ambassador. Mariyam Y. Katagum, scored a bull’s eye with her opening remarks. She challenged women to wake up.

She said the department deliberately designed the programme as part of its women empowerment in Nigeria. “The female gender should be equipped and ready to break the glass ceiling and ascend to new positions of power in all spheres of our society, both in the public and private sector.

“Gender issues are cross cutting and both genders must always be willing to take advantage of opportunities that abound. “However, women especially need to change old mind-sets, develop their capacities and embrace the notion that they are capable of doing what men can do. Women need to work harder at self-development, building capacities, embrace punctuality and actively engage in meaningful programs and activities, without making typical excuses.

am confident that this Initiative would serve as one of the many platforms in the advancement of Gender inclusivity, in CED and the ministry.”

Concession as tool for gender balance

For upholding the principle of fairness between women and men, the government evolves deliberate policy of gender parity. Some policies are deliberately skewed in favour of women. In Nigeria, the present administration recognises the important role women play in the new world order.

Enforcement of 35 per cent affirmative action by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is geared towards giving women more positions and roles across all government’s endeavors. For instance, in an ongoing effort by the government to rebuild the economy from the ruins of Covid-19, a series of funding interventions had been pushed and are still being pushed out by the government. Women are not only encouraged to participate in these funding schemes to rebuild existing businesses or found new MSMEs, concessions are made to them.

For instance, President Buhari directed last week that 45 per cent of the N75 billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprises survival fund be disbursed to women entrepreneurs. The 45 per cent of the N75 billion MSME fund translates to about N33.75 billion. Katagum conveyed President Buhari’s directive at the launch of gender initiative by the commodity and export department of the ministry.

The N75 billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Survival Fund is the core of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan. It is made up of N60 billion MSMEs Survival Fund and the N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake Schemes.

The fund is a conditional grant aimed at supporting vulnerable micro and small enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguarding jobs in the MSMEs sector. It is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state. In her remarks at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, described the initiative as apt as women accounts for 75 per cent of the farming population in Nigeria.

She said though women constituted a large portion of the farming population, their successes in agriculture are hindered by formal and traditional rules. Generally, she said that the extent of gender involvement in agricultural production varied across ethnic groups with some clear distinctions in activities between them.

The minister said the launch of the gender initiative would provide the much needed intervention and impact in giving equal access to both the male and female in terms of trade in relation to exporting goods and commodities beyond Nigeria. “Let us remember that one of the real values of our coming together as partners in progress is to hold one another accountable but also to be mutually supportive in what we do to address the plight of the women and children and more importantly the vulnerable in our society,” she said. The states are taken cue in granting concessions to women. In katsina, the state government is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in training and empowerment. Five hundred vulnerable women were recently selected from across the 34 local government areas of the state with start-up capitals to enhance their petty trading businesses. The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Rabiatu Mohammed, said vulnerable women were trained in different entrepreneurial skills. “The state government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the North-West Entrepreneurship Development Centre (NEDC) has trained and empowered 500 women across the 34 local government areas of the state,” she said.

Economic opportunity beckons

With gender initiative for commodities and export for women, a new frontier of economic opportunity is thrown open by the ministry for women folk. Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, pledged department support to advance women cause. He said: “I wish to inform you that the gender initiative for commodities and export department has come to stay and I assure the Director of my commitments to provided relevant support to realize the collective vision of the Ministry.” He said the opportunity would enable women to access finance to commence trading. The gender initiative has come to stay. He encouraged women of the ministry, department to be up and doing. “We shall expedient all process to formalize that process by signing all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalism the agreement. The key to all problems is to invest in womanhood,” the permanent secretary said. In his remarks, Director, Commodities and Export Department, Suleiman Audu, assured women that the ministry would create enabling environment to stimulate domestic investment. “The ministry also has a huge mandate to create an enabling environment for business to thrive. These days, the main recipients of policies and programs designed by the ministry, especially for MSMEs, is women. They are the back bone of Nigeria’s commodity value chain,” Audu said.

Last Line

The latest ideology, if religiously followed and implemented, will deepen Federal Government’s affirmative action.

