Women as grandmasters of socio-economic viability, conscionable politics

A drum roll of platitudes to the mystic jewel that keeps institutions from falling apart and jabs on other existential embodiments – a review of Odunjo Gbenga David’s Sweet Colours Of Womanhood by Tunde Michael reflects the leitmotifs of everyday women and also addresses multifaceted themes that annotate the triggers and importance of the roles of women in societies.

Odunjo in his writing also accentuates the different encounters of women amidst their evolution, expectations, premonitions and realities in this terra firma. The array of poems in this oeuvre ensconced the invaluable roles of women in the society and how women are the grandmasters of socio- economic viability and conscionable politics in a state.

All successful men in whatever field of life have, by cliché, had good women beside them. And all other fallen men may also have been touched by the wrath of this necessary evil – in the words of Williams Shakespeare – as the scythe that brought their doom. Odunjo writes about the pains, tribulations and accomplishments of women in the society while extolling the sacrifices they make to ensure the fabric of every home, village and community does not fall apart.

He also writes concerning other spice of life, combing the broad waistline of history and other quotidian topics and also projecting the possible outcomes of societal leanings based on current observations and socio-economic processes. The opening poem, ‘Oju woye’, narrates the situation in a local district council market and how people hustle day and night to make ends meet, and then the shenanigans of thugs and transport unions around such an environment. Odunjo in the poem, Entanglement, reveals the knotted issues around undefined and indecisive relationships; and how this could turn into a show of shame and blood bath amongst lovers.

He warns that things should be defined at start to prevent cock and bull stories, unnecessary cancellation or emotional blackmail. Odunjo also writes about sisters and their vital roles in life in the poem, ‘Little Sister, where he asked little sisters to dance and revel in their bond of kindness. He critiques the malaise of turpitude in his poem,’ Lekki Tollgate, and elucidates the questionable posit of constituted authorities and their gaslighting peroration.

