Women begin nationwide campaign to end violence against girl-child

To ensure that girls return to school after more than seven months at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development yesterday said it had initiated another round of nationwide campaign to end violence and other related abuses against the girl-child and women. Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Paullen Tallen, disclosed this in Abuja at a public presentation of a book; “My COVID -19 Experience,” compiled by Helpline Foundation for the Needy, the minister, who was represented by the Director, Child Development of the ministry, Hajia Jummai Mohammed, said the end violence against the girl-child nationwide sensitisation campaign was part of the action plan emanating from this year’s celebration of International Day of the Girl-Child. She said the girl-child, having stayed at home for too long due to the adverse impact of the ravaging pandemic, needed to be prepared psychologically and otherwise for academic works in the school without any inhibiting factors to their development.

Earlier in her speech, President of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. JumaiAhmadu, saidtheideaof the book came after researching on how to document the experiences of girls during the pandemic, and also enshrine the lessons. She said the book was meant to amplify the voices of both girls and women who suffered more sexual abuses due to the frustration arising from the COVID- 19 lockdown. “We understood that since the pandemic was having a negative effect on governments and families, it would also take a toll on girls. Also the the increease in the number of domestic and sexual abuse of women and girls and in some cases, boys, further strenghtened our resolve to create a platform through which the voices of these girls can be heard.”

