News

Women begin nationwide campaign to end violence against girl-child

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

To ensure that girls return to school after more than seven months at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development yesterday said it had initiated another round of nationwide campaign to end violence and other related abuses against the girl-child and women. Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Paullen Tallen, disclosed this in Abuja at a public presentation of a book; “My COVID -19 Experience,” compiled by Helpline Foundation for the Needy, the minister, who was represented by the Director, Child Development of the ministry, Hajia Jummai Mohammed, said the end violence against the girl-child nationwide sensitisation campaign was part of the action plan emanating from this year’s celebration of International Day of the Girl-Child. She said the girl-child, having stayed at home for too long due to the adverse impact of the ravaging pandemic, needed to be prepared psychologically and otherwise for academic works in the school without any inhibiting factors to their development.

Earlier in her speech, President of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. JumaiAhmadu, saidtheideaof the book came after researching on how to document the experiences of girls during the pandemic, and also enshrine the lessons. She said the book was meant to amplify the voices of both girls and women who suffered more sexual abuses due to the frustration arising from the COVID- 19 lockdown. “We understood that since the pandemic was having a negative effect on governments and families, it would also take a toll on girls. Also the the increease in the number of domestic and sexual abuse of women and girls and in some cases, boys, further strenghtened our resolve to create a platform through which the voices of these girls can be heard.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Late night fire razes shops at Ajegunle plank market

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Traders of the plank section of the boundary market, at the Ajegunle area of Lagos were still counting their losses as fire gutted parts of the market.   The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that some shops were gutted by fire late Friday night at the plank section of the market. Mr Nosa […]
News

Group acknowledges Buhari’s efforts in liberating 5 states from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Our Reporters

….calls for rapid infrastructural development to boost citizens’ living condition The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for liberating five states in the northeast from Boko Haram terrorists.  CALSER, however, charged the Federal Government to begin rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in these states to avoid a resurgence.  Speaking at […]
News

Brexit: EU heads to court over Johnson’s controversial Internal Market Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The EU Commission says it will start legal action against Boris Johnson’s bid to potentially override parts of the Brexit deal. Brussels claims the prime minister is breaching the “good faith” promise both sides signed up to in the withdrawal agreement struck and passed by parliament last year. President Ursula von der Leyen said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: