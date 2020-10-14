News

Women begin nationwide campaign to end violence against Girl-Child

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

To ensure that girls return to schools after seven months closure due to COVID 19 pandemic without fear and uneccesary tension, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development on Wednesday said it had initiated another round of nationwide campaign to end violence and other related abuses against the Girl-Child and women.
The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Paullen Tallen disclosed this in Abuja at a public presentation of a book ‘My COVID -19 Experience’ compiled by Helpline Foundation for the Needy.
The Minister, who was represented by Director, Child Development of the Ministry, Hajia Jummai Mohammed, said the end violence against the girl child nationwide sensitization campaign was part of the action plan emanating from this year’s celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child.
She noted that the girls having stayed at home for so long due to the adverse impact of the ravaging pandemic, the girls need to be prepared psychologically and otherwise for academic works in the schools without any inhibiting factors to their development.
Earlier in her speech, the President of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said the idea of the book came after researching on how to document the experiences of girls during the pandemic, and also enshrine the lessons.
She said that the book was meant to amplify the voices of both girls and women who suffered more sexual abuses due to the frustration arising from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Our Reporters

