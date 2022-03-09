News Top Stories

Women can no longer be deprived for too long, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari facilitated with Nigerian women as they celebrated the 2022 International Women’s Day yesterday.

 

 

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President observed that “women were not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, but believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields”.

 

Nigerian women celebrated under #Break the Bias, and the theme: ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

 

Buhari applauded the contributions of women to his administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they were pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG intervenes in 37 bridges across Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has intervened in the maintenance and rehabilitation of 37 bridges across the country, including the Third Mainland Bridge. Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, disclosed this at a news conference to update citizens on the forthcoming partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. According to him, […]
News Top Stories

Restructuring, new constitution panacea for Nigeria’s woes – Fayemi

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday reignited the clamour for the restructuring of country and a new constitution. At the presentation of his new book – Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria – Ekiti State Governor said whatever defects Nigeria has can be corrected without having to collapse the whole structure. According […]
Top Stories

Buhari writes Senate, seeks Yakubu’s confirmation as INEC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking approval for the confirmation of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter on Tuesday at the resumption of legislative proceedings after a one month recess.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica