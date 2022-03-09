Women can no longer be deprived for too long, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari facilitated with Nigerian women as they celebrated the 2022 International Women’s Day yesterday.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President observed that “women were not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, but believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields”.

Nigerian women celebrated under #Break the Bias, and the theme: ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’.

Buhari applauded the contributions of women to his administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they were pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

