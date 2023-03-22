Women collapse associations, seek gender parity in maritime

Four maritime women associations have agreed to form a single association to address their challenges in the industry. At a summit jointly organised by the associations in Lagos, they also canvassed for gender parity in the maritime sector. The four associations are: Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Nigeria, African Women in Maritime (WIMA), Women in Maritime of West and Central Africa (WIMOWCA) and Female Seafarers Association of Nigeria (FESAN). The summit, which was part of activities to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), was anchored on the IWD 2023 theme; ‘Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.’

At the event, the WISTA-Nigeria President, Mrs. Eunice Ezeoke noted in Lagos that as separate groups their impact had been fragmented, while they have also been unable to get requisite support from the Federal Government in attending crucial regional and international conferences. She said: “One of the high points for the collaboration was the inability to get financial support especially in attending international conferences.

It is at global meetings that we can network with other women and major global operators. When one intends to contest for regional or international positions, one would need to know women in maritime in other countries to get their buy-in. “The Federal Government hasn’t been giving us the support to attend international conferences. We explained this to the Permanent Secretary of the Transport Ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Magdalene Ajani at a recent meeting and it was at that point she informed us that there has been no budgetary provision for women at the Ministry for some years. She encouraged us to start sourcing funds. We, however, have examples of other African countries where the women were backed fully for these activities.” Stressing that government support must not always be financial support, adding that there could be a sort of moral support by recognising women groups among stakeholders such that shipping companies, terminal operators, NLNG, and oil firms are inclined to take up the financial support to enable women achieve the advocacy dreams.

In her own submission, the President of WIMOWCA Nigeria, Mrs Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, opined that the removal of women budgetary provisions from the Transport Ministry underscored the Importance of getting more women into key leadership positions where such decisions are taken. Edodo-Emore, who is also chairman, Zoe Maritime Resources Limited, expressed delight at the utilising of technology to address the challenges of artisanal fishers who get better fees for their products and are better equipped to preserve them on account of several innovations. According to her, “we are all excited and we believe that we are set to begin reaping the benefits of this partnership. As regards fishing, it’s important that we bring technology into the fishing industry.

“The process of catching the fishes, preservation, storage, among other processes have evolved with technology. We need to sensitize and equip the industry, especially artisanal fishers.” Also, Mrs Rollens Macfoy, President of WIMA Nigeria, said that success had no gender even as she encouraged women to seek to be the best at what they do such that it becomes difficult to be marginalised. She explained: “When you strive to bring out your value and worth by your doggedness, innovation, skills and humility; at this point, if you are being marginalised there is something to shout and fight about.”

