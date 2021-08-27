Women constitute 42.02% players in small scale industry – NBS

A report released on professional engagements by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that women make up 42.02 per cent participants in small scale industry sector. The 2020 statistical report also showed that the female folk outnumbered their male counterpart in participation in the National Open Apprenticeship scheme in 2017 and 2018 with 64.50 and 58.50 per cent respectively. According to the data released during the week, the number of females employed in SME was 43.43 per cent in 2017.

The Bureau said the data was sourced from relevant Federal MDA’s, including but not limited to the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Education, National Examination Council (NECO), West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate of Examination (WASSCE), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Nigeria Police Force, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Assembly (NASS), Office of Secretary to the Government of Federation (OSGF) as well as from published sources e.g. NLSS (2018/19), MICS5 (2016/17), Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS, 2018) and the 2018 Digest of Education Statistics in Nigeria (UBEC). On the number of policemen and women, it put the total number of police officers in 2016 at 244,746, out of which the female officers accounted for 19.09 per cent.

The figure dropped to 225,339 and females were 40,059 (17.77 per cent) in 2017. Furthermore, in 2018, there were 203,024 police officers and the females were 19,785 (9.75 per cent). In the three years under reference, females had larger percentage in the rankand- file cadre than in the senior police officer’s cadre. “The percentage of females in the senior Police officers’ cadre in 2016 and 2017 were 13.11 and 12.99 per cent respectively and lowest in 2018 (9.06 per cent).

Furthermore, female percentage in the rank-and-file cadre is 20.74 per cent in 2016, 19.52 per cent in 2017 and 10.14 percent in 2018. “From the data available, the ratio of a police to citizens was 1:572 in 2016, decreased to 1:621 in 2017 and further decreased to 1:648 in 2018, compared to the United Nations (UN)’s standard recommendation of ratio 1:450, data was not available for females in Edo, Ekiti and Enugu states,” the report said. Data from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) showed the total number of civil defence officers nationwide in 2017 and 2018 was 56,441 out of which females were 15,085 (representing 26.73 per cent).

However, in 2019, there were 55,919 officers nationwide, out of which females were 15,077 (26.96 per cent). Analysing by cadre, in 2017 and 2018, females in superintendent cadre, inspectorate cadre and assistant cadre were 26.53, 31.11 and 22.61 per cents respectively. It was relatively the same in 2019 as percentages of females were 26.82, 31.32 and 22.88 per cents for Superintendent, Inspectorate and Assistant cadre respectively. (NSCDC). Males dominated employment in almost all the sectors except in education; and human health and social works, which had the highest percentage of female employment among the sectors. The percentage of.employment in education sector was 52.60 and 47.40 for female and male respectively, while that of human health and social works was 55.81 for female and 44.19 for male.

