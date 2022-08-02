News

Women critical to improved food security, child nutrition – Makanjuola

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

Executive director of the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH), Mrs. Moji Makanjuola, has said Wimen were critical to ensuring food security and addressing the menace of child nutrition in the country.

Makanjuola who spoke at a programme funded by the Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) Programme of the European Union (EU) to train and empower poor and vulnerable women in Kuje and Kwali area councils in Abuja to combat the menace of child malnutrition, expressed worry that globally, about 60 per cent of the 800 million malnourished people were women, even as she added that malnutrition was a major factor affecting the employability and earning potential of women.

She said: “women play a critical role in ensuring that their nutritional needs and those of their children and families are met. Also, women are an integral part of delivering nutrition-sensitive interventions and optimising food systems to address the double burden of malnutrition.

“The burden is characterised by the co-existence of nutritional deficiencies, being underweight and overweight and obesity in low and middle-income countries (LMICs). This training is a pilot thing that we are setting because we found out that the majority of the women whose children have malnutrition or severe malnutrition are women who are not gainfully employed.

“They are the poorest of the poor. The training that we have given is such that they can do it themselves because they are using raw materials that they don’t have to buy. We also have ready uptakers –people who can buy from them.”

The Etsu of Kwali,Alhaji Shaban Audu Nizazo III, said the empowerment would help improve the status of the people of Kwali, enable the women to provide for themselves and their families, elevate the women socially and economically so they could depend on themselves to participate in the country’s economy.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

