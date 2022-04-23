Women development will be my legislative priority, says Edo Rep aspirant

An aspirant for the Federal House of Representatives in Edo State, Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, has promised to champion the fight for women development at the floor of the lower chambers if given another opportunity to serve her constituents. The former member who represented Ovia North East Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers, disclosed this in Okada, her hometown, recently during her official declaration to make a return under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Igbinedion, who was received by a large crowd at the Okada Town Hall, apologised to her teeming supporters for the break in communication, adding that she will do everything possible to rewrite the wrongs if she returns to the lower legislative chambers. A visibly elated Igbinedion said: “First and foremost, I want to use this medium to apologize to the good people of Ovia North East for the long silence. You all know the situation in the country. “This is my home there is no way I will run away from my home. If you did not see me does not mean we are not together, today I’m here to officially inform my people that I have picked my nomination form for the Federal House of Representatives under our great party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

“I want to thank you all for the support you gave to me during my first tenure as a member of the Federal House of Representatives. “Today I’m here again to ask for your support and your vote for me to be able to represent Ovia North East Federal constituency at the forthcoming 2023 NASS elections.” She stated that her track record as a former member stands her in good stead ahead of other aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party and that the people of the area stand to gain a lot from her via quality representation. On the chances of the party winning the seat, she said: “I believe that everyone here is a member of our great party, PDP.

We all know that PDP is the largest political party in Africa, so we are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from he hands of the APC government that has kept the citizens of this country in perpetual bondage in 2023 general elections. “I also want to say that if given a PDP ticket to represent Ovia North East Federal constituency, I will use my legislative powers to champion the course for a better life for women in our society.

In Ovia North East, I will give top priority to programmes that will benefit our women.” “You will agree with me that the people of Ovia North East have been under attack from Fulani herdsmen, as a member of the Federal House of Reps, I will do everything within the law to put an end to the activities of these killers in our communities. “I know you have given me your full support. So I count on you to perform your civic duty by casting your votes for Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion. I know I’m the best candidate for the post.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...