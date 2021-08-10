News

Women empowerment, panacea to poverty reduction – Finance minister

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The dream of reducing poverty in the country will come to fruition by training and empowering women, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has said.

 

To begin with the process, she admonished women to open a bank account as a requirement for financial inclusion. Speaking while receiving in audience in her office, Director-General (DG), National Centre For Women Development, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir.

 

She said: “I will like to suggest here that you encourage the women to open a bank account which will help them begin to learn how to manage their finances. You can also liaise with some banks to accompany you during your  events so that they can help the women open an account with minimum ease.”

 

She said women needed initial financial support, recalling that women by nature are good managers of resources

