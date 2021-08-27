News

Women empowerment: Stakeholders push for implementation of memos

Stakeholders in women affairs in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have urged the NationalCouncilof Women toasa matterof facttoimplementthe variousmemorandapresented to it. The push for these memoranda was at the 21st Regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs with the theme “Genderequality: Apanaceafor enduring security and sustainable economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era. Director, ChildDevelopment, Gombe State, Joseph Markus, urged the council to promote the inclusionof womenintraditionalcouncil, soastopromotewomen’sinclusioningovernance.

He said the protection and promotion of child rights and welfare should be consider, adding that, major challenges in response to issues bordering children were caused by the police. Markus alleged that the police usually thwart the effort of the government by demanding moneyfromparentsorsurvivors of a victim of Sexual Gender- Based Violence (SGBV) before they do their work. He also alleged that hospitals contribute to challenging bedevilling survivors by not releasing the result of test results carried out on survivors while suggesting that, anindependentunitshould be created within these entities for quick response. Onher part, Coordinator, NigeriaforWomenProject, Fadairo Bolanle, proposed cascading training on financial inclusion andsavingsmodulestoallStates in the federation. Equally, Michael Ilesanmi fromtheWorldBankadvocated forthe needto empowerwomen to achieve their potential, adding that without women empowerment, there will not be gender equality.

