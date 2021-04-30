Women farmers: How farming is making us smile to the bank

Nigerian women are very energetic and some of them are breaking the glass ceiling by becoming the financial muscle in their homes. Over the years, it has become obvious that agriculture continues to grow as more women venture into the field. Our reporter went into the interior of Abuja, to speak with women farmers, asking how they were coping with jobs in the face of different challenges in the country.

The Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC) noted that Nigerian women play important roles in food and agriculture. It is reported that women small holder farmers constitute 70- 80 percent of the agricultural labour force. Women farmers produce the bulk of food for domestic consumption and are the drivers of foodprocessing, marketing andpreservation. One of the women farmers that our reporter had a chat with is Shekwoyemi Paul.

She’s just in her 20s. She explained that she developed interest in farming after she realised her mom was making a staggering amount of money from it. She said: “When we were much younger, we used to follow my mother to the farm to harvest her farm produce. Back then we saw farming as stressful and something that was meant for men. My mother encouraged us that we should do whatever our hands find and do it with all our hearts. “My father is a civil servant but his salary could hardly feed us in the family. As I got older, I realized that my mom was more responsible for our upkeep in the house, than my father.

“After my secondary school, I went into farming full time. My friends mocked me because some of them travelled to other cities to live with their relations, but I chose to remain in Abuja and farm. “My aim then was to gather money to further my education, so as to relieve my mother of the heavy burden of paying our school fees.” Paul said that she was pleasantly surprised at her first harvest.

“I made a lot of money from the sale of corn, which I planted just that year! Later on, my mother gave me another clue; she told me that if I wanted to make more money from farming, I should stock them for months and when it becomes scarce, I should bring them out and start selling at a higher price. I bought the idea. I stored the produce for months after harvest and believe me, I made three times what I made in the first year I went into farming,” said Paul, beaming. She continued: “At a point, I lost interest in furthering my education because I was making so much money from farming.

I got used to the stress and I was so busy that I could work round the clock. As I am harvestship ng one produce, I would be preparing the land for the next harvest at the same time. “We can now afford to eat whatever we like and my mother is happy that I picked interest in farming. I’m also fulfilled because I am now more responsible. Also, my siblings, who refused to take to farming, often ask me for money.”

An aged farmer, who simply identified herself as ‘Veronica’, lives in Orozo, a suburb of Abuja FCT. She said: “My family married me off at a very young age to a truck pusher. I suffered in marriage doing all manner of menial jobs, but I wasn’t getting good pay for my labour. “One day, I approached a neighbour who is a wealthy man and asked him to give me one of his undeveloped plots to farm on. He was thrilled by my courage to venture into farming in order to help my family. “The first year wasn’t easy as I couldn’t do much on the farm. I put in more effort and with the help of passersby, I was able to cultivate beans with half of the plot.

“That year, we had a lot of beans for our use at home and made money from sales of excess beans. The aim initially was not for me to sell but after sometime, I started enjoying what I do as a farmer. I single handedly built our three-bedroom flat through farming.”

Veronica said that her husband later died, but she refused to get scared of the burden he had left with respect to the children. She had mourned him, buckled down and ensured she sent all her three children to school. Veronica said: “One of my children is now married. My children are begging me to give up farming due to my age, but I am already in love with it.

It transformed my world.” Another farmer, Salimetu Neziru, is in her 40s. She emphasized that farming is a lucrative business, urging both male and female Nigerians to venture in agriculture. She said: “Farming is very lucrative but a lot of people are not aware and it’s just because it’s not a white collar job. I have been in farming for years now and it’s an enterprise that never fails. No matter the loss or how badly the harvest is, you will still gain something on farming at the end of the day.” She highlighted some of the challenges farmers go through as a high cost of fertilizers and insecticides.

“We spend so much on chemicals because we need to spray the farm at different intervals to avoid insects and pests destroying the produce,” said Neziru. Neziru urged the Federal Government to provide a safer environment for female farmers, so that the business would continue to thrive. She said: “I’m appealing to the Federal Government to provide a safe environment for us to farm because that is the only business I am comfortable with. We were many that used to go to farm together before, but now, fear of herdsmen attack made others stay back, staying idle at home. “I also urge the government to provide soft loans so that those of us, who are interested in farming, can take a loan as a startup capital.”

Recently, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said it would synergize with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure that small scale farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were supported. Farouq made this known when the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development flagged off the distribution of agricultural inputs to small holder farmers affected by COVID-19 at the Old Parade ground in Abuja. According to the minister, the Federal Government was aware of the effects of the pandemic on farmers, hence the establishment of massive Social Investment Programmes to support farmers, especially women in the country.

Farouq said: “Farmers have been mostly hit following the effects of restricted movements, closure of markets, reduced livelihoods of people which also reduced marketing outlets, the unavailability and price hike of inputs. Many could not fully produce their commodities due to harding ship. “It is in recognition of this that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development answered to the directive of Mr President to mount a nationwide palliative programme to support our poor and vulnerable farmers. I congratulate the Honourable Minister and I assure him that my Ministry will support this initiative fully.” Farouq further stated the FG’s school feeding programme would patronize the farmers and make use of their produce to feed the children. She, however, advised the farmers to be productive as the sustenance of agriculture was paramount to adding to the economy of any state.

She said: “I want to assure the Honourable Minister that our relevant interventions under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) fully complement this initiative. The N-Power interventions will ensure that appropriate skills and competences are delivered to the small scale farmers to ensure effectiveness and productivity.

“The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) will also ensure that timely loans are delivered to the farmers, especially in the FarmerMoni package, to expand their production and sustain their businesses. “Also, our National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGFP) will serve as animmediateoff-takertothefarmproducefor feedingchildreninour publicprimary schools.

“This is a deliberate market for the community farmers on one hand and also a support to poor children to go to school effectively.” The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said that the essence of the programme was to empower rural women in the farming sector.

His words: “It’s my pleasure to roll out the distribution of agricultural inputs to about 7500 smallholder women farmers from the north central states and the FCT, to alleviate the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on them.” According to Sahel Capital Partners & Advisory Limited (sahelcp.com): “Challenges women face in the agricultural sector is Access to financing: In Nigeria, women farmers receive less than 10 per cent of the credit offered to small-scale farmers. Women farmers are deterred from applying for formal loans because of the complexity of the administrative process, unsuitable loan sizes and credit rates. “Typically, women are not found in farmer clusters. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2007, some 20,098 men accessed loans compared to 8,550 women.

“Another challenge is access to information and training, women participation in farmer training is low due to the lack of awareness, society barriers, and transportation facilities. Cultural norms restrict women from accessing ICT. There is access to inputs: Due to poor financing, women are unable to access agricultural inputs such as improved seedlings and fertilizer. Women farmers have indicated that they are unable to use inputs due to high cost in the open market. “Access to land: Women in Nigeria generally own less land due to traditional authority. Thus, the lack of land ownership significantly reduces the chances for women’s access to financing because of the need for collateral.”

