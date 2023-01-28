Women group, FAWOF, urges traders to vote PDP’s Jandor, Akindele

A group of women, under the aegis of Funke Akindele Women Forum (FAWOF) went round some markets in Alimosho area of Lagos State yesterday to campaign for the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor and his Deputy, Ms. Funke Akindele, in the March 11 election. Mrs. Kemi Olubajo, Coordinator of FAWOF, who spoke to journalists during the exercise, said that it was imperative for the women to seek for change of government in the state based on what she described as “unfriendly policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.”

The markets visited by the group included Iyana Ipaja, Ayobo, Egbeda, Ikotun, Idimu and Pipeline, where they were received by enthusiastic market men and women. According to Olubajo, “we are here to sensitise people to pick up their their PVCs so that they can vote for Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor and Funke Akindele as Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State respectively. “We are women that have come together to say that we are ready to vote for the PDP and vote APC out in Lagos State and at the federal level.

