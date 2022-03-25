Women groups rally support for Osinbajo

Ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, a women’s group known as ‘The S.M.A.R.T Women 4 PYO’, has joined other groups of well meaning Nigerians to call on Professsor Yemi OSINBAJO to declare his presidential ambition and run for the highest office in the land, come 2023.

In what seems like a show of strength, the group, made up of women from all walks of life, on Thursday converged on the Unity Fountain in Abuja to insist that the Vice President must throw his hat in the ring. S.M.A.R.T Women 4 PYO, in collaboration with other female groups nearly shook the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to its foundation in what was tagged a One-Million-Man March for Osinbajo. Speaking with Newsmen during the rally, the groups’ co-conveners, SMART Folake Aina and SMART Bunmi Oke said OSINBAJO is a symbol of the acronym that makes up the name of the group.

