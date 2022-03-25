News

Women groups rally support for Osinbajo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, a women’s group known as ‘The S.M.A.R.T Women 4 PYO’, has joined other groups of well meaning Nigerians to call on Professsor Yemi OSINBAJO to declare his presidential ambition and run for the highest office in the land, come 2023.

In what seems like a show of strength, the group, made up of women from all walks of life, on Thursday converged on the Unity Fountain in Abuja to insist that the Vice President must throw his hat in the ring. S.M.A.R.T Women 4 PYO, in collaboration with other female groups nearly shook the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to its foundation in what was tagged a One-Million-Man March for Osinbajo. Speaking with Newsmen during the rally, the groups’ co-conveners, SMART Folake Aina and SMART Bunmi Oke said OSINBAJO is a symbol of the acronym that makes up the name of the group.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: ‘In Niger, we are overwhelmed, helpless’ – Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… as IDPs, villagers reject N2m cash gift The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Gwada in Shiroro Local Government Area on Friday, admitted that the government is overwhelmed by the security challenge in the state and cannot do anything about it. […]
News

CAMA: Approach the courts, N’ Assembly – NIREC tells aggrieved parties

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has called on all parties with genuine complaints concerning passage of the Companies and Allied Matter Act (CAMA) 2020, to approach the Court or the National Assembly, rather than generate unnecessary bad blood and acrimony.   NIREC, an organisation of Christians and Muslims, is co-chaired by Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President […]

Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri
News

Fintiri advises N’East govs on NEDC

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has advised North East governors against abandoning the responsibilities to the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Fintiri gave the advice in Yola yesterday during the consultative and engagement meeting with stakeholders on the North East Development Master Plan (NESDMP). “It should be regarded as an intervention agency,” he said. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica