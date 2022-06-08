Women groups slam FG, states for Owo, other killings

…give 4-week ultimatum to address menace

Women groups under the aegis of Womanifesto have condemned last Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State which left dozens of persons, including men, women and children dead and many others critically wounded.

They said: “Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this vile and evil act. We also commiserate with the Catholic Community and the entire people of Ondo State.”

The women groups in a statement signed by Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Co-Convener, Womenifesto on behalf of over 200 women groups that make up the coalition, noted that: “This cold-blooded massacre in St. Francis Church is yet another evidence of the blatant disregard for human life and the incessant murder of defenceless citizens by criminal gangs who have been marauding unchecked across our country.

“As a result, thousands of people are widowed and children orphaned. It is reported that over 3, 515 people have died as a result of violent attacks between January and June, 2022, with 1, 214 deaths in March, ranking higher than the 996 deaths recorded in January (Nigeria Security Tracker).”

While giving the government four weeks to address the menace, the group said: “The Owo massacre, in which citizens in their place of worship were killed, again raises the question of governance failure considering that our 1999 Constitution asserts security and welfare of citizens as a primary responsibility of the government. The same constitution centralizes the command and control of security establishments in the Federal Government through the President of Nigeria as Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.

